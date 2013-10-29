China Energy-Conservation Service Market Report, 2013-2017 : Industry Shares, Size, Trend, Analysis, and Forecasts to 2017 Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- The "China Energy-Conservation Service Market Report, 2013-2017” of Sino Market insight predicted that the Total Output Value of China energy-conservation market in 2017 will reach RMB345.1 billion.



The output value of China Energy Conservation Service industry rose from RMB125.026 billion in 2011 to RMB165.337 billion in 2012. 3905 contract energy management projects were implemented in 2012 with a total investment of 50.572 billion yuan, increasing by 22.62% over 2011, and it achieved energy conservation equivalent to 17.7446 million tons of standard coal, correspondingly reduced over 44.3 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.



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Geographically, the contribution rates of the output value of the eastern, central and western regions were 59.2%, 26.7%, and 14.1% respectively. the development in different regions are still not balanced, and the gap is obvious. Viewed by enterprise scale, there are 6 enterprises with more than RMB1 billion output value, 18 with over RMB500 million, 83 with more than RMB100 million. Among them, 12 companies invested more than RMB500 million in contract energy management, and 46 invested more than RMB100 million.



On May 13, 2013, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance jointly issued the " Announcement of the Fifth Batch of Filed Energy Services Companies" which showed that there are in total 888 filed energy service companies in the fifth batch and the total number of filed energy service companies (in total 5 batches) has reached 3210.



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The “2013-2017 China Energy-Conservation Service Market Report” contains five chapters, 65 charts. Its main contents include:



Overview of China's energy-conservation services, mainly including definitions, policies and industrial chain participants.



The total output value, investment, application fields and development trends and the TOP50 in the energy-conservation service industry in 2012.



Overview and trends of China’s Energy-Conservation Service Segments (waste heat power generation, electrical motor energy conservation, amorphous alloy transformer and building energy conservation).



Overview, industrial structure, major projects, trends of 17 major energy-conservation companies (Sinoma Energy Conservation Co.,Ltd., Beijing Shenwu Environment & Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Schneider Electric, Top Resource Conservation Engineering Co.,Ltd and Zhiguang Electric, etc.).



Table of Contents



1. Macro-economic Environment in China, 2011- 2013

1.1 China's GDP

1.2 industrial Added Value

1.3 Investment in Fixed assets

1.4 Import and Export

1.5 Total Volume of Retail Sales

2 Energy-Conservation Services Overview

2.1 Definition

2.2 Related Policies

2.3 Market Participants

3 Size of the Energy Conservation Services Market

3.1 Market Size

3.2 Application fields

3.3 Development Trend

3.4 Competition Pattern

4 Market Segments

4.1 Waste Heat Power Generation

4.1.1 Market Size

4.1.2 Business Model

4.1.3 Competition Pattern

4.1.4 Growing Trend

4.2 Electric Motor Energy Conservation

4.3 Amorphous Alloy Transformer

4.4 Building Energy Conservation



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