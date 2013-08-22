Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Engineering Adhesive Industry Report, 2012-2015 market report to its offering

Engineering adhesive is a sort of product with high intensity and high performance, and it is also called as structural adhesive or half structural adhesive. From 2007 to 2012, Chinas output of engineering adhesives kept a growth rate of 15.3% and in 2012 it rose to 427,700 tons. At present, engineering adhesive mainly finds application in such areas as construction, wind power generation & photovoltaic, and automobile in China, and the consumption in these three fields accounts for at least 50%.



Engineering adhesives divide into six major categories, i.e., silicone adhesive, epoxy resin adhesive, polyurethane adhesive, cyanoacrylate adhesive, modified acrylic adhesive and anaerobic adhesive; wherein, silicone adhesive is the kind with the largest output, making up around 40% of total output in 2012; followed by epoxy resin adhesive and polyurethane adhesive with their output occupying 30% and 20% or so respectively. In point of development prospects, silicone adhesive and polyurethane adhesive are developing fairly fast and expected to maintain a growth rate between 15%-20% in the upcoming several years, and the proportion of total output of the two will see a rising trend.



Chinese engineering adhesive industry mainly depended on introduction of overseas technologies in its initial development stage. For instance, the worlds adhesive giants like Fuller, Henkel, Momentive, 3M and Sika all have made investments and established their plants in China, and they hold the majority of engineering adhesive market shares in China by dint of technology superiority and complete product mix. Still, those multnational corporations are expanding their investment in China so as to sweep more market shares. For example, Henkel is constructing a new adhesive factory in Shanghai, China, with the designed capacity of 428,000 tons/a, and the factory will become the largest adhesive manufacturing plant of Henkel in the world once it puts into production.



In the recent years, the engineering adhesive industry of China develops quite rapidly. There were close to 300 manufacturers of engineering adhesive in China in 2012. Some enterprises can compete with the worlds renown adhesive companies in some market segments and realize import substitution. For instance, the players like Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise Co., Ltd, Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co., Ltd, Beijing Tonsan, and Guangdong Xinzhan have held handsome market shares in the silicone adhesive market, while Shanghai Kangda New Materials Co., Ltd and Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd boasts strong competitiveness respectively in the markets of epoxy adhesive and polyurethane adhesive.



China Engineering Adhesive Industry Report, 2012-2015 by ResearchInChina highlights the followings:



Development status, operating environment, demand and supply analysis, etc of Chinas adhesive industry;

Supply & deamdn analysis, consumption structure, demand from downstream sectors, competition pattern and development prediction of Chinas engineering adhesive industry;

Introduction to and output analysis of market segments covering silicone adehsive, epoxy adhesive, polyurethane adhesive and acrylate adhesive;

Operation, engineering adhesive business analysis, prediction and outlook, etc of 17 engineering adhesive manufacturers in China and beyond.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139966/china-engineering-adhesive-industry-report-2012-2015.html

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