China Engineering Adhesive Industry Report to 2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Engineering adhesive is a sort of product with high intensity and high performance, and it is also called as structural adhesive or half structural adhesive. From 2007 to 2012, China’s output of engineering adhesives kept a growth rate of 15.3% and in 2012 it rose to 427,700 tons. At present, engineering adhesive mainly finds application in such areas as construction, wind power generation & photovoltaic, and automobile in China, and the consumption in these three fields accounts for at least 50%.



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Chinese engineering adhesive industry mainly depended on introduction of overseas technologies in its initial development stage. For instance, the world’s adhesive giants like Fuller, Henkel, Momentive, 3M and Sika all have made investments and established their plants in China, and they hold the majority of engineering adhesive market shares in China by dint of technology superiority and complete product mix. Still, those multnational corporations are expanding their investment in China so as to sweep more market shares. For example, Henkel is constructing a new adhesive factory in Shanghai, China, with the designed capacity of 428,000 tons/a, and the factory will become the largest adhesive manufacturing plant of Henkel in the world once it puts into production.



In the recent years, the engineering adhesive industry of China develops quite rapidly. There were close to 300 manufacturers of engineering adhesive in China in 2012. Some enterprises can compete with the world’s renown adhesive companies in some market segments and realize import substitution. For instance, the players like Hubei Huitian Adhesive Enterprise Co., Ltd, Chengdu Guibao Science & Technology Co., Ltd, Beijing Tonsan, and Guangdong Xinzhan have held handsome market shares in the silicone adhesive market, while Shanghai Kangda New Materials Co., Ltd and Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd boasts strong competitiveness respectively in the markets of epoxy adhesive and polyurethane adhesive.



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