China Engineering Plastics Industry 2013-2017 - Engineering Plastics Market Analysis ,Research and Development : MarketREsearchReports.Biz

In recent years, engineering plastic has become the fastest-growing type in the plastics industry; the domestic annual consumption volume growth has reached more than 20%. With the sustained economic development, the engineering plastics are widely used in electrical and electronic, automobile, construction, office facilities and other industries; "plastics instead of steel" and "plastics instead of wood" have become the international trend.



As of H1 of 2012, there were more than 1,500 engineering plastics producers in China. The regional distribution of these enterprises is unbalanced; at present, China's main engineering plastics production bases are mainly concentrated in Jiangsu, Shanghai, Henan and Zhejiang, of which, the representative enterprises are Bluestar Chemical, Yuntianhua Group (600096), Shenma Group and Kingfa Scientific and Technological Co., Ltd. (600143). The production bases of modified engineering plastics are mainly concentrated in Guangdong Province.



In 2012, the engineering plastics consumption volume in China was about 2.995 million tons, increased by 10.5% over 2011. Huidian Research predicts that the engineering plastics demand volume is likely to continue to maintain the growth rate of more than 10% in the next three to five years. It is estimated that China's engineering plastics consumption volume will reach 3.37 million tons in 2013, and this number will exceed 4 million and 5 million in 2015 and 2017 respectively.



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Engineering Plastics market to reach US$69.12 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for lightweight products. The Global Engineering Plastics market has also been witnessing an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, the need to comply with government regulations and guidelines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Engineering Plastics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Engineering Plastics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Engineering plastics are a group of high polymer materials that can be used as structural stuff, can endure the mechanical stress in a wider range of temperatures, and can be applied against relatively harsh physical and chemical environment. In 2011, the global demand for engineering plastics approximated 9.5 million tons. Fueled by the development of automobile and electronic & electrical sectors, the demand for engineering plastics is expected to maintain a growth rate of around 5%, and promisingly, it will rise to 11.46 million tons or so in 2015.



The production and consumption of engineering plastics are mainly concentrated in Asia, North America and Europe, of which the engineering plastics market in North America and Europe has been saturated, while the demand for engineering plastics in Asia, especially in China, presents robust growth. In 2011, the demand for engineering plastics in China reached around 2.698 million tons, up 8.8% year-on-year.



