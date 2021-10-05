China Evergrande Group (EGRNY, EGRNF) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2021 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by China Evergrande Group in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of China Evergrande Group (EGRNY, EGRNF), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by China Evergrande Group regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based China Evergrande Group, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the property development business in the People's Republic of China. On September 18, 2021, an article was published, titled: "How Beijing's Debt Clampdown Shook the Foundation of a Real-Estate Colossus: China Evergrande's looming collapse and its ripple effect on the economy will pose a test for the government's campaign to keep housing affordable for the masses." According to the article, "the party has ended. Years of aggressive borrowing have collided with Beijing's crackdown on debt, leaving [China Evergrande] on the brink of collapse."



Shares of China Evergrande Group (EGRNY, EGRNF) declined from $19.00 per EGRNY shares on August 12, 2021, to $7.25 per share on September 21, 201, respectively from $1.6 per EGRNF share on June 8, 2021, to $0.28 per share on September 21, 2021,



Those who purchased shares of China Evergrande Group (EGRNY, EGRNF) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.