China Excavator Industry, 2014-2018 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- In 2013, the output of excavators reached 148900 sets in China. The top three provinces were Shandong, Hunan and Jiangsu, whose output was 34069 sets, 28583 sets and 27444 sets respectively, accounting for 22.9%, 19.2% and 18.4% of the total output respectively, totaling 60.5% with higher concentration ratio.



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Excavator has become the fastest growing machine in Chinas construction machinery industry, which placed an important role. According to sales status in 2013, market shares of domestic brands witnessed a decline to 44.27%. While market shares of Japanese brands, European and American brands increased to 26.37% and 14.4% respectively; South Korean brands present to be stable, and market share dropped slightly to 14.86%.



For reducing environmental pollution, at present, different countries governments formulated policies and laws for compulsory emission targets of motor vehicle so as to prohibit the sale and use of motor vehicles that emissions exceeded. In recent years, China also brought forward series of relevant regulations in accordance with international standards gradually. In the future, excavator products will take energy-saving and cost-reducing development direction.



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On June 20th 2013, National Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Transport compiled National Highway Network Planning (2013-2030) which has been approved by the State Council. According to this planning, 400 thousand kilometers of national highways will be constructed as of 2030. Huidian Research takes a view that excavator market will be further expanded as continuing investment in affordable housing, the further transformation of national highway construction and water conservancy construction. It is estimated that the market scale of excavators will reach about CNY 100 billion in 2014 and CNY 145 billion in 2018.



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