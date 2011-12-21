Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2011 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Express Delivery Industry Report, 2011 market report to its offering



In July, 2011, in the “Twelfth Five-Year (2011-2015)” plan on the development of postal industry issued by State Post Bureau of the People’s Republic of China, the following “twelfth five-year” development indicators were put forward for the express delivery industry: the network coverage of key express delivery enterprises came up to 98% in municipalities and provincial capitals, and over 90% in provincially administered municipalities; and the key express delivery enterprises realized the 72-hour inter-provincial capital and inter-key city express delivery rate of more than 90%, express delay rate of lower than 0.8%, damage rate of lower than 0.01%, and loss rate of lower than 0.005%.



The express delivery business of China has witnessed rapid growth in 2011. Up to the end of September of 2011, Chinese express delivery companies (with annual sales of over RMB5 million) had made 2.52 billion deliveries, up 53.3% year-on-year, and harvested RMB53.14 billion, a 28.9% YoY rise, of which Chinese inner-city express business revenue was RMB4.67 billion, with the year-on-year increase of 58.1%; the cross regional express business revenue rose 37% year-on-year to RMB30.73 billion; and the international and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan business revenue was RMB13.57 billion, a slight rise of 4.9% from the same period of last year.



From January to September of 2011, 1.125 billion deliveries were made in Guangdong, Zhejiang and Shanghai, accounting for 44.64% of the national business volume, and achieved RMB25.697 billion with a 48.36% share of the total business revenue in China.



‘Research report on the express delivery industry in China’ mainly covers the followings:



(1) The twelfth five-year plan of national express delivery industry and the twelfth five-year plan of express delivery industry in key provinces and cities;



(2) Development status, business classification, market structure, price and competition structure of the express delivery industry in China;



(3) Analysis on the express delivery industry in important provinces and cities in Guangdong, Shanghai, Beijing and Jiangsu etc.



(4) Performance of UPS, FedEx, DHL and TNT in Chinese express delivery market.



(5) Development history, corporate operation, SWOT analysis and market strategy of 15 local express delivery enterprises (including EMS, China Sinotrans Group, China Railway Express, Air Express, SF Express, STO Express, ZJS Express, YTO Express, Yunda Express, ZTO Express, etc.)



EMS: The revenue of China Post Group footed up to RMB189.9 billion in 2010, presenting an AAGR of 18.5% during the 11th Five-Year Plan (2006-2010); wherein, the proceeds of express business saw an average growth rate of 19.2%. Currently, EMS possesses 16 cargo aircrafts, 40 national airlines, 2 international airlines, more than 20 thousand transportation vehicles, 8 collecting and distributing centers and 31 provincial distribution centers.



SF Express: its operating revenue has maintained high-speed growth since 2003, with an AAGR of over 40%; and the figure in 2010 registered RMB12 billion. In August, 2011, SF Express increased RMB400 million to reshuffle stock rights of SF Airlines whose air fleet covers two Boeing 757-200 All-Cargo Aircrafts and three Boeing 737-300 Aircrafts at present.



ZJS Express: its operating performance has saw a comparatively slow rise since 2004, and it made negative growth affected by economic crisis during 2008-2009. However, the operating revenue of the company hit around RMB2 billion in 2010, soaring 66.7% from a year earlier and setting a new high record.



In next a few years, e-commerce will further drive the steady and rapid growth of the express delivery industry, and the operating costs will rise ever and spur the price hike of express delivery. As the market expands, for considerable benefit, a growing number of companies in the express delivery sector will be merged and reorganized, and the businesses of express delivery firms will be increasingly differentiated.



