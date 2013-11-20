Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Express Delivery Industry Report, 2013-2016 market report to its offering

Benefiting from the explosive growth of e-commerce, China express delivery industry has maintained rapid growth since 2013. From January to September of 2013, the express delivery enterprises with the annual sales revenue of over RMB20 million completed the delivery of 6.18 billion mails and parcels, jumping by 61.2% year on year; the revenue totaled RMB99.57 billion, up 34.9% year on year. Wherein, the revenue generated by intra-city business reached RMB11.54 billion, climbing by 49.4% year on year; the inter-city business revenue reached RMB56.64 billion, presenting a year-on-year rise of 28.1%; and the international and Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan business revenue increased by 30.5% year on year to RMB19.52 billion.



In 2013, China express delivery industry features the followings:



First, the market share of private express delivery companies has kept rising. In the first three quarters of 2013, private express delivery enterprises finished delivering 4.77 billion mails and parcels, representing a year-on-year increase of 69.2%, and the revenue herein hit RMB65.47 billion, up 51.6% year on year, significantly higher than state-owned and foreign enterprises. The workload and revenue of private express delivery companies accounted for 77.2% and 65.8% of the industry respectively, rising by 3.6 and 7.5 percentage points year on year separately.



Second, express delivery companies have started to tap into the aviation system. Following SF Express and China Post, YTO Express and STO have also submitted application to the Civil Aviation Administration in 2013 and may obtain the approval as soon as the end of the year.



As of early November 2013, SF Airlines has owned a fleet of 13 cargo aircrafts; YTO Express has begun the operation of cargo aircrafts since June 2012, and had four cargo aircrafts by October 29, 2013.



Third, foreign enterprises have changed the layout strategy in China. UPS targets high profitable market segments; FedEx has unveiled a new port operation center to accelerate the operating speed of international express mails; and TNT has turned to focus on cross-border express delivery.



Fourth, VC / PE has accelerated the access to the express delivery industry. In early 2013, Leading Capital, Pengkang Investment and Phoenix Capital invested RMB200 million in Quanfeng Express; in May, Sequoia Capital China became a shareholder of ZTO Express with the injection of USD30 million; during late August, the private express delivery giant SF Express announced its first financing within the recent two years.



As for IPO, China Postal Express & Logistics Company Limited (EMS), YTO Express, ZJS Express, ZTO Express, YUNDA Express and a number of other express delivery companies are keeping low profiles and planning for IPO.



The report highlights the following aspects:



- Regulations, policies and "Twelfth Five-Year" Development Plan for the express delivery industry;



- Workload, revenue, regional operation, and business complaints of China express delivery industry;



- Competition patterns between express delivery enterprises in China, including the overall pattern, the development of private enterprises, layout of foreign players in China, the relationship between e-commerce and express delivery;



- The development of the express delivery industry in major provinces and cities of China, embracing regional competition patterns and express delivery business operation of 10 major provinces and cities;



- Profile, financial data, operational data and business in China of four foreign companies (UPS, FedEx, TNT and DHL);



- Profile, express delivery business and operation of three Chinese state-owned express delivery companies (China Postal Express & Logistics Company Limited, China Railway Express and China Air Express);



- Profile, operational data, express delivery business and future development plans of 14 Chinese private express delivery companies.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146556/china-express-delivery-industry-report-2013-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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