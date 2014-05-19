China Fast Food Industry 2014, Global Industry Analysis

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “ China Fast Food Industry 2014 ” to its database.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reflected by the anti-corruption policy, domestic fast food restaurants have decisively outperformed full-service restaurants, indicating a confident outlook for the sector’s growth in China. However currently, fast food eaters are anxious about the ongoing food and environmental crisis, which has catalysed the fast food outlets’ transformation into tailor-made healthy dining stores. This has also given multinational foreign players an unfavourable status due to them being perceived as unhealthy and unable to provide menu customisations. Marketing communication tools are the key shapers in driving healthy eating within Chinese society. Three critical elements – access to convenient nutritional information, affordable ‘green’ menus and consumer empowerment must seamlessly merge to revolutionise the current Chinese fast food industry.
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Table of Content
Introduction
In this report we answer the key questions:
Definition
Inclusions
Exclusions
Methodology
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Total China fast food and takeaway market, by value sales, 2008-18
Figure 2: Total China Fast food and takeaway market, by market volume, 2008-18
Companies and brands
Figure 3: Leading chains in the Chinese fast food and takeaway market, by market volume (outlets), 2012-13
The consumer
Chinese-style fast food: Winner in the domestic market
Figure 4: Fast food usage (including eating in and takeaway) in the last six months, February 2014
Busy modern life drives fast food\'s popularity
Figure 5: Reasons for eating fast food (including eating in and takeaway) in the last six months, February 2014
Organic ingredient and balanced nutrition top consumers’ interests
Figure 6: Levels of interest in product innovation/value-added services in fast food restaurants, February 2014
Eating fast food as a main daily meal is the mainstream
Issues and Insights
What are the common traits of Chinese fast food eaters?
The facts
The implications
What are the key challenges that fast food players are faced with in China?
The facts
The implications
Scope to boost the appeal of fast food by harnessing connotations of healthy, organic ingredients
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Trend Application
Trend: Make it Mine
Trend: Moral Brands
Trend: Access All Areas
Market Size and Forecast
Key points
Chinese fast food market
Figure 10: China fast food and takeaway market, value sales and outlets, 2008-18
Growth is expected to continue
Figure 11: Total China fast food and takeaway market, by value sales, 2008-18
Figure 12: Total China fast food and takeaway market, by market volume, 2008-18
Market drivers
Rural and urban household income increased
Figure 13: Annual growth in rural and urban household income, china, 2009-13
Sustainable growth in urbanisation and employment and the importance of the health-conscious
Franchise model and intense competition
Growth challenges
New food safety standards and inspections
Rising cost for China foods
Market Segmentation
Key points
By purpose of usage
By taste
China’s fast food market is fragmented
Figure 14: Volume and value of china fast food market, by segment, 2008-13
Who’s Innovating?
Key points
Eco pizza outlets execute ‘green’ measurement in Beijing
American Sweet Green enjoy social well-being
Pizza Hut interactive touchscreen to boost in-store experience
Aldi Lunchbox initiatives
Dutch grocer abandons traditional aisle format
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Companies and Brands
Key points
Western-style fast food still takes the lead
Figure 15: leading companies in the Chinese fast food and takeaway market, by market volume (outlets), 2011-13
Yum! Brands
KFC
Pizza Hut
East Dawning
McDonald’s
Hua Lai Shi Catering Management and Service Co., Ltd.
Shanghai Shihao Catering Co., Ltd.
Ting Hsin International Group
Dicos
Master Kong Chef’s Table
Zhen Kungfu Catering Co., Ltd.
Jollibee Group
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