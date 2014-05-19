China Fast Food Industry 2014, Global Industry Analysis

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Reflected by the anti-corruption policy, domestic fast food restaurants have decisively outperformed full-service restaurants, indicating a confident outlook for the sector’s growth in China. However currently, fast food eaters are anxious about the ongoing food and environmental crisis, which has catalysed the fast food outlets’ transformation into tailor-made healthy dining stores. This has also given multinational foreign players an unfavourable status due to them being perceived as unhealthy and unable to provide menu customisations. Marketing communication tools are the key shapers in driving healthy eating within Chinese society. Three critical elements – access to convenient nutritional information, affordable ‘green’ menus and consumer empowerment must seamlessly merge to revolutionise the current Chinese fast food industry.



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Table of Content



Introduction



In this report we answer the key questions:

Definition

Inclusions

Exclusions

Methodology

Abbreviations



Executive Summary



The market

Figure 1: Total China fast food and takeaway market, by value sales, 2008-18

Figure 2: Total China Fast food and takeaway market, by market volume, 2008-18

Companies and brands

Figure 3: Leading chains in the Chinese fast food and takeaway market, by market volume (outlets), 2012-13

The consumer

Chinese-style fast food: Winner in the domestic market

Figure 4: Fast food usage (including eating in and takeaway) in the last six months, February 2014

Busy modern life drives fast food\'s popularity

Figure 5: Reasons for eating fast food (including eating in and takeaway) in the last six months, February 2014

Organic ingredient and balanced nutrition top consumers’ interests

Figure 6: Levels of interest in product innovation/value-added services in fast food restaurants, February 2014

Eating fast food as a main daily meal is the mainstream



Issues and Insights



What are the common traits of Chinese fast food eaters?

The facts

The implications

What are the key challenges that fast food players are faced with in China?

The facts

The implications

Scope to boost the appeal of fast food by harnessing connotations of healthy, organic ingredients



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Trend Application



Trend: Make it Mine

Trend: Moral Brands

Trend: Access All Areas



Market Size and Forecast



Key points

Chinese fast food market

Figure 10: China fast food and takeaway market, value sales and outlets, 2008-18

Growth is expected to continue

Figure 11: Total China fast food and takeaway market, by value sales, 2008-18

Figure 12: Total China fast food and takeaway market, by market volume, 2008-18

Market drivers

Rural and urban household income increased

Figure 13: Annual growth in rural and urban household income, china, 2009-13

Sustainable growth in urbanisation and employment and the importance of the health-conscious

Franchise model and intense competition

Growth challenges

New food safety standards and inspections

Rising cost for China foods



Market Segmentation



Key points

By purpose of usage

By taste

China’s fast food market is fragmented

Figure 14: Volume and value of china fast food market, by segment, 2008-13



Who’s Innovating?



Key points

Eco pizza outlets execute ‘green’ measurement in Beijing

American Sweet Green enjoy social well-being

Pizza Hut interactive touchscreen to boost in-store experience

Aldi Lunchbox initiatives

Dutch grocer abandons traditional aisle format



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Companies and Brands



Key points

Western-style fast food still takes the lead

Figure 15: leading companies in the Chinese fast food and takeaway market, by market volume (outlets), 2011-13

Yum! Brands

KFC

Pizza Hut

East Dawning

McDonald’s

Hua Lai Shi Catering Management and Service Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Shihao Catering Co., Ltd.

Ting Hsin International Group

Dicos

Master Kong Chef’s Table

Zhen Kungfu Catering Co., Ltd.

Jollibee Group



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