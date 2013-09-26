China Financial IC Card Industry Chain Report, 2013-2016 Latest Industry Forecast Report Available Online by Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- China Financial IC Card Industry Chain Report, 2013-2016 of Sino Market Insight forecasts that by 2016 China will issue a total of 1.6 billion financial IC cards.



As of the first quarter of 2013, China has issued a total of 192 million financial IC cards, including a net increase of 66 million in Q1. The annual growth is expected to be 200 million. According to the requirements of the People’s Bank of China and China UnionPay, in 2013 financial IC cards among new bank cards shall achieve a penetration rate of about 30%.



Complete Report @ http://www.researchmoz.us/china-financial-ic-card-industry-chain-report-2013-2016-report.html



The development of financial IC card in China is primarily policy-driven. On March 15, 2011, the People's Bank of China issued the PBOC's Opinions on Promoting the Application of Financial IC Cards, which stimulated the transformation of national bank equipment to support financial IC cards, and required the ATMs of national commercial banks to accept financial IC cards by the end of 2012, and all networking GPTs that accept bank cards to accept financial IC cards by the end of 2013.



Seen from the promotion of financial IC cards, the People’s Bank of China required ICBC (Industrial and Commercial Bank of China), ABC (Agricultural Bank of China), BOC (Bank of China), CCB (China Construction Bank), BOCOM (Bank of Communications), CMBC (China Merchants Bank) and POSB (Post Office Savings Bank) to issue financial IC cards before the end of June 2011; national commercial banks must also issue financial IC cards since January 1, 2013. By 2015, basically all banks should have issued financial IC cards, and mostly can only issue financial IC cards.



This report mainly includes eight chapters and 80 charts, covering the following content:



Development overview of China’s financial IC card industry chain, consisting of China’s financial IC card development, industry policies, industry chain analysis, etc.;

Promotion overview of China’s financial IC card, involving China’s financial IC card issuance, banks’ issuance planning and acceptance environmental reform, etc.;

Detailed introduction to China’s overall financial IC card industry chain companies, such as chip vendors (NXP, Tongfang Guoxin Electronics, Nationz Technologies), card vendors (Eastcom Peace, Hengbao, Tianyu Information, etc.), system integrators (YLZ, Newcapec Electronics, Neusoft Corporation, etc.), card reader vendors (Xinguodu, SZZT, Newland, etc.).



1. Macro-economic Environment in China, 2011-2013

1.1 China's GDP

1.2 Industrial Added Value

1.3 Fixed Investment

1.4 Consumption in Stable Growth

1.5 Import & Export

1.6 Price Level

1.7 Macroeconomic Forecast 2012-2013E



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2. Overview of Financial IC Card

2.1 Definition

2.2 Industry Policy

2.3 Global IC Card Promotion

2.4 Global and China Smart Card Development

2.4.1 Global Smart Card Development

2.4.2 China Smart Card Development



List of Tables

GDP in China, 2010-2012 (YTD)

GDP in China 2009-2012 (YOY)

Cumulative YoY of China's Above-Scale Industrial Added Value, 2007-2013

Operating Revenue, Total Profit and Growth of China's Industrial Enterprises, 2008-2013

Fixed Assets and Sub-Industry Investment Growth, 2008-2013

YoY Growth in Total Retail Sales of Social Consumer Goods in China, 2010-2013

Revenue and Expenditure Growth of China’s Urban Residents, 2008-2013

China’s Total Imports & Exports and YoY, 2010-2013

China’s CPI YoY, 2008-2013

Forecast of Main Macroeconomic Indicators in China, 2012-2013E

IC Card Chip Structure Chart

China Financial IC Card Industry Policy, 2005-2013

Global Smart Card Market Size by Application Fields, 2012



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