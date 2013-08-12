China Financial Leasing Industry 2013-2017, Market Analysis, Trend, Research by Huidian Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- It is deep and professional market research report on "Financial Leasing Industry China 2013-2017". Huidian Research holds the view that China's financial leasing market penetration rate is only about 5%, while this number in European and American market is about 20%. In terms of the international horizontal comparison and the economic growth of China, as world's second largest economy, China's financial leasing industry has huge space for development.



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It is expected that the scale of the overall leasing industry in China will exceed CNY 10 trillion in 2020; the CAGR will be about 30%; leasing penetration rate will surpass 10%. Financial leasing industry in Beijing, Shanghai, Tianjin, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Xiamen, like that in developed countries, has become an important complement to bank credit and securities financing. In these cities, a scientific and stable funding system will begin to form.



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The rapid development of China's financial leasing industry in 2012 was remarkable. In 2012, the business turnover of China's financial leasing was CNY 1.55 trillion, increasing by approximately CNY 620 billion compared with CNY 930 billion in the end of 2011, the growth rate was 66.7%.



As of the end of 2012, the number of the domestic financial leasing companies was almost 560, increasing by almost 300 over 2011; the number of foreign-funded leasing companies was 460, increasing by 250 compared with 2011; the growth rate was more than 100%.



At the end of 2012, the registered capital of financial leasing companies was CNY 189 billion, up 36.2% YoY; industry capital adequacy ratio was 12.2%, including CNY 62.2 billion of financial leasing registered capital; registered capital increased by 17.8%. At the same period, the registered capital of foreign capital lease was CNY 90.4 billion, up 76.9% YoY.



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