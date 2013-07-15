Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Flame Retardant Industry Report, 2012-2015 market report to its offering

Different from other sectors, the flame retardant industry is a policy-driven industry. So, the establishment of fire prevention rules and standards brings objective demand for the development of flame retardant industry. Out of environmental protection concerns, increasingly strict supervision on flame retardants fuels the demand.



China has been a large producer and supplier of flame retardant in the world, with the output in 2011-2012 approximating 800,000-900,000 tons. Driven by the development of downstream industries such as electronics and automotive manufacturing as well as favorable fire-prevention and flame-retardant policies, China consumed around 750,000 tons of flame retardants in 2012. Considering such factors as domestic requirements on flame retarding and cost, chlorinated and brominated flame retardants are still taking a lions share in Chinese flame retardant market, with the proportion as high as 50% or so.



Meanwhile, China fire retardant industry is upgrading product mix and technologies so as to follow the global development trend of halogen-free flame retardants. In 2012, the halogen-free fire retardant output in China approximated 415,000 tons, of which, 150,000 tons were exported to other countries. Nowadays, Chinese industrial players are committed to the R&D, expanding and building of new halogen-free flame retardant projects. Cases in point include Jiangsu Yoke Technology which is scheduled to expand its 40,000-ton/a TCPP and TDCP series products projects as well as 20,000-ton/a new-type flame retardant production, Jinan Taixing Fine Chemicals Co.,Ltd. which plants to construct its 30,000-ton/a halogen-free flame retardant project, and Taizhou Xinan which is set to conduct the 40,000-ton/a phosphate esters series flame retardant production line technological upgrading project, and so forth.



Currently, there are more than 1,000 flame retardant producers in China. However, when compared with international magnates such as Albemarle, ICL and ADEKA, they are not in the position to compete with these foreign counterparts in an all-around way. Chinese flame retardant enterprises are featured with relatively small capacity and only involvement in one single flame retardant business. In China, main halogen-based product is brominated flame retardant, with major producers concentrating in regions with abundant bromine resources like Shandong and being presented by Shouguang Weidong Chemical Co.,Ltd., Brother Enterprises Holding Co.,Ltd. and Shouguang Shen Runfa Ocean Chemical Industry. Moreover, phosphorus flame retardants have seen rapid development and grown into a hot variety, with major producers including Jiangsu Yoke Technology, Zhejiang Wansheng Co., Ltd and Tianjin Lianrui Chemical. In addition, there are numerous inorganic flame retardant manufacturers in China, but mostly large ones are specialized in mining business with rich ore resources, with representatives covering CHINALCO Shandong Branch and Hsikwangshan Twinkling Star Co., Ltd.(Hts).



The report touches on the followings:

--Policy Environment, Global Market, Status Quo, Competition Pattern and Outlook of China Flame Retardant Industry;

--Supply & Demand, Competition Pattern, and Prospects of Flame Retardant Market Segments in China;

--Operation, Flame Retardant Business and Development Outlook of Five Global and Six Chinese Flame Retardant Companies.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/122330/china-flame-retardant-industry-report-2012-2015.html