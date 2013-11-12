China Florist Brings New Bouquet Designs for Christmas & New Year Celebrations

Guangzhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Christmas and New Year are the two important celebration times when people want to please their loved ones by offering them the gifts, good wishes and flowers. Now, the leading China florist YAO Flowers comes with amazing flower bouquet designs for people to convey their best wishes in a special and memorable manner.



YAO Flowers allows people in China and the foreigners to send flowers throughout the mainland China, and they have added new bouquet designs to choose from. They have started accepting orders for Christmas and New Year flower deliveries and one can take advantage of their flower delivery services to share their love and best wishes to someone living anywhere throughout China. The Taiwan florist promises of a timely delivery and also offers the best prices for the early orders.



The spokesperson of YAO Flowers reveals, “Christmas and New Year are the two biggest occasions when a large number of people exchange gifts, goodies and flowers. It’s always better to place your order at the earliest to avoid the last minute rush and make sure that flowers are delivered on time.” He further says, “Moreover, our exclusive bouquet designs are selling very fast and one needs to choose the bouquet(s) fast before the stock lasts.”



For many Chinese living abroad, YAO Flowers is the reliable Guangzhou florist to send flowers and goodies to their friends and relatives living in China. The China based florists believes that the new bouquet designs will surely draw their attention and the forthcoming festive season will witness a huge volume of flower delivery across China. They maintain that new designs are trendy and can perfectly convey the feelings and emotions of a sender. Despite being trendy designs, the prices are very reasonable.



YAO Flowers is a reliable florist that assists their customers to remain connected with their loved ones by allowing them to exchange flowers and goodies. They maintain great prices, timely express delivery and wonderful customer services. In order to have a glimpse of their beautiful collection of flower bouquets, one can visit the website http://www.yaoflowers.com



About YAO Flowers

YAO Flowers is one of the best China online florists, with flower chain stores in many cities throughout China mainland. The online florist offers professional and reliable China flowers delivery and China gift services in China. They have a large collection of flowers with many kinds of China flowers, such as roses flower, lily, cream cake etc., which are perfect for the occasions of Saint Valentine's Day, Christmas, Spring Festival, mother day, father day, mid-autumn festival, etc.



For Media Inquiries

Contact Person: Thomas

Telephone: +1.347.809.6589

Email: Service@yaoflowers.com

Website: http://www.yaoflowers.com