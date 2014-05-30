China Food and Grocery Retailing - Market Summary and Forecasts Report Available at Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Food and Grocery Retailing in China - Market Summary and Forecasts : Comprehensive overview of the market, consumer, and competitive context, with retail sales value and forecasts to 2018".The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Market.



Food and Grocery Retailing in China Market Summary and Forecasts, report, published by Conlumino, provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of food and grocery retail sales across key channels in China. In addition, it provides an overview of changing shopping trends, government policies towards business, the influence of various economic variables on the retail industry, the competitive landscape and detail of key retailers.



For Full Report With TOC Visit @ http://www.researchmoz.us/food-and-grocery-retailing-in-china-market-summary-and-forecasts-comprehensive-overview-of-the-market-consumer-and-competitive-context-with-retail-sales-value-and-forecasts-to-2018-report.html



Key Findings

Strong economic growth and the move to become a consumer led economy will be just one factor driving significant growth in Chinese retail sales to 2018.



Greater access and availability of products will drive further growth of retail.



A changing shopping modefrom functional, deal driven to emotional, status driven, is creating new opportunities for both value for money and premium products.



The food and grocery segment will continue to be dominated by local players.



Synopsis

Food and Grocery Retailing in China Market Summary and Forecasts is a detailed sector report providing comprehensive analysis of the emerging trends, forecasts and opportunities in China's food and grocery retail market



The report is a result of a thorough analysis of consumer trends, and changing economic and population factors of the country.



Browse Retail Related Research Reports Visit @ http://www.researchmoz.us/retail-market-reports-137.html



The report provides both qualitative and quantitative insights of the changing food and grocery retail dynamics across 17 retail channels and 5 product categories.



It provides an overview of key retailers operating across the product segment and their presence across channels



Reasons To Buy

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Chinese food and grocery retail market for companies already operating in and those wishing to enter the Chinese market.



Understand which channels will be the major winners and losers over the coming years and plan accordingly, with a comprehensive coverage covering 5 product categories that include: Drinks, Household products, Packaged food, Tobacco and Unpackaged food



Benefit from a detailed analysis of vital economic and population trends and key consumer trends influencing the retail market.



Monitor the competitive landscape with the analysis of key international and domestic players in food and grocery market.



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