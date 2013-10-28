Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Food Safety Testing Industry Report, 2013-2015 market report to its offering

China food safety testing industry started from testing of agricultural and livestock products in the early 1900s. With the issuance of Chinese food safety related laws and regulations as well as the enhancement of food safety supervision, China food safety testing industry has developed rapidly. In 2009-2012, China food safety testing market grew at the average annual growth rate of 20%. In 2012, the market value hit RMB4.01 billion, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 11.1%.



Currently, state-owned detection institutions are still the main force in Chinese food safety testing market, occupying more than 53% market in 2012. Foreign testing organizations seize about 35% market share in China by virtue of solid technical and financial strength, as well as strong brand and market awareness. Leading global third-party testing institutions have tapped into Chinese market by sole proprietorship or joint venture.



Intertek set foot in China in 1989 as the first international third-party testing and certification company. In 2012, Intertek achieved the revenue of EUR350 million from consumer goods testing business, accounting for 17% of the total revenue. In 1991, SGS and a company under Quality Supervision Bureau set up a joint venture ------ SGS-CSTC Standards Technical Services Co., Ltd.; SGS's food safety testing business is mainly reflected in its agricultural testing and consumer goods testing business, which generated revenue of CHF1.31 billion with the year-on-year growth of 15.9% in 2012.



Bureau Veritas set up a wholly-owned subsidiary ------ LCIE CHINA Company Limited in China in 2000. Bureau Veritas provides retail suppliers with BRC / IFS Food Standard Certification. In 2012, the company attained revenue of EUR443 million from consumer products, up 16.8% year on year.



Chinese private third-party testing companies has been growing quickly and formed a certain scale, despite they started late with weak capital strength. Especially in some coastal cities, a number of representative companies have emerged.



Centre Testing International is a giant in Chinese food safety testing market. As the nation's largest non-government food testing agency, the company established its Food Division in 2005. Currently, Centre Testing International has founded food testing laboratories in Shenzhen, Shanghai, Qingdao and other places, with recognition, certification and CMA qualification of China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS). In 2012, the company’s consumer goods testing business contributed revenue of RMB170 million, rising by 29.5% year on year and accounting for 27.5% of the total revenue.



The report consists of the following aspects:



- The operating environments of China food safety testing industry (including policies, the development of the global food safety testing market and the operation of international well-known enterprises);



- Current situation, market supply and demand, competition patterns, development opportunities and trends of China food safety testing industry;



- Status quo and market segments (dairy products, edible oil, wine and beverages, meat products and aquatic products) of China food industry;



- Operation and food safety testing business of nine Chinese food safety testing companies (including Centre Testing International, Skyray Instrument, DaAn Gene, Invengo, Tatwah Smartech, Thunisoft, Hangzhou Century, Newland and FPI).



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144960/china-food-safety-testing-industry-report-2013-2015.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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