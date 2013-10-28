China Food Safety Testing Industry Report, 2013 - 2015:Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- China Food Safety Testing Industry Report, 2013 - 2015



China food safety testing industry started from testing of agricultural and livestock products in the early 1900s. With the issuance of Chinese food safety related laws and regulations as well as the enhancement of food safety supervision, China food safety testing industry has developed rapidly.



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In 2009-2012, China food safety testing market grew at the average annual growth rate of 20%. In 2012, the market value hit RMB4.01 billion, reflecting a year-on-year increase of 11.1%. And the figure is expected to be RMB4.411 billion in 2013.



Table of Content



1 Overview of Food Safety Testing Industry

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Industry Chain



2 Operating Environments of Chinese Food Safety Testing

2.1 Policy

2.2 International Market

2.2.1 Status Quo

2.2.2 Representative Enterprises



3 Development of China Food Safety Testing Industry

3.1 Status Quo

3.2 Market Supply and Demand

3.3 Competition Pattern

3.4 Opportunities and Trends

3.3.1 Opportunities

3.3.2 De-administration Trend



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4 Impact of Food Industry on Chinese Food Safety Testing Market

4.1 Status Quo of Food Manufacturing Industry

4.1.1 Scale

4.1.2 Profit

4.2 Food Manufacturing Market Segments

4.2.1 Dairy Products

4.2.2 Edible Oil

4.2.3 Wine and Beverages

4.2.4 Meat Products

4.2.5 Aquatic products

4.3 Development Prospects and Challenges of Food Industry



5 Major Companies in China Food Safety Testing Industry

5.1 Centre Testing International

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Revenue Structure

5.1.4 Food Safety Testing Business

5.1.5 Gross Margin

5.1.6 Clients and Suppliers

5.1.7 Forecast and Outlook

5.2 Skyray Instrument

5.2.1 Profile



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