China Footwear Industry to Witness Robust Growth

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- China Footwear Industry is growing stupendously, offering immense opportunities for players involved in the business. Although, country’s footwear industry is striving with high manufacturing cost and currency appreciation, the market is expected to sustain high growth momentum in coming years with increasing domestic demand and shift from developed to emerging nations. According to our new research report, “China Footwear Industry”, with the above favorable factors, the domestic footwear sales in the country, which estimated to CNY 275.6 Billion in 2012, is slated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during 2013-2017. The robust growth in revenue is also being driven by the growing online footwear sales in the country.



Research Analysis & Highlights



The report, “China Footwear Outlook to 2017”, which is spread over 80 pages, presents a critical analysis and an unbiased view into the state of the country’s footwear industry. The report covers analysis of footwear production, sales and trade in the country which includes current state and future outlook of the segment. In addition to that, the report also covers study of online footwear market in the country which is, as per our research, growing tremendously over the past few years.



Further, the research includes an in-depth analysis of major footwear manufacturing hubs of the country. Also, it features industry restraints which are affecting the growth of country’s footwear industry coupled with regulatory environment covering detail of norms & regulations relevant to the industry. Additionally, our study also looks into the competitive landscape including business overview and key financials. Overall, the report will facilitate clients in analyzing the driving forces and understand the existing opportunities in the industry.



Some of the key findings of the report are:



- Rising prosperity is propelling international footwear brands’ demand in the country

- Manufacturers are shifting their production bases due high manufacturing cost

- Dependence of footwear manufacturers on EU countries is declining

- Luxury footwear demands in China on rise



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM627.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Mexico Footwear Outlook to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM633.htm)

- Vietnam Footwear Outlook to 2017 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM628.htm)

- China Footwear Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM083.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Retail%20industry.htm



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