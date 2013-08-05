China Gallery Opens Affordable Original Oil Paintings to the World Market

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Chinese artwork is some of the most diverse in the world, with their latest generation of artists being trained in both traditional Chinese artwork and popular western styles from still life oil painting to impressionism. Due to the sheer number of working Chinese artists their original works sell at what most westerners would consider bargain prices, making them ideal for home decoration. China Gallery is one of the leading lights in promoting this new body of work to the world, and have just signed contracts with more than 30 famous Chinese painters, promoting traditional Chinese paintings as well as new contemporary pieces.



The gallery has an online space that includes a gallery of paintings, home décor and fine Chinese art all broken down into a multitude of helpful subcategories so that customers can browse at their leisure and quickly find the kind of thing they are looking for. The site also has a featured section on the home page demonstrating especially fine works in art, ceramics and furnishings.



Every item sold by China Gallery includes clear pricing, high quality imagery and a detailed product description explaining the artist, the type of paint and canvas used, its dimensions, and biographic details of its provenance. A ‘new works’ section has now been added to showcase the many new signings China Gallery has agreed to support.



A spokesperson for China Gallery explained, “The new artists we are patronising have created amazing works of both contemporary and classical art from both western and Chinese cultural influences. These works create a great impression in a bedroom or living space, and ideally complement our expanding range of furniture items. These original items of home decor are selling for prices well below what western artisans would charge. It creates an interesting dynamic in which Chinese artists can be well paid while western art collectors can get great deals, so everybody wins. The new relationships we have begun mark the change in artists’ attitudes to embrace the online revolution.”



About China Gallery

China Gallery are a global leader in online home decoration. They deal in unique and top quality Chinese artworks including fashion furniture, vases, oil paintings and traditional Chinese painting, as well as puppets and exquisite traditional Chinese craftwork. Unlike some obscure companies in China, China Gallery only exhibit well-wrought products. For more information, please visit: http://www.china-gallery.com/