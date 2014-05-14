Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Grape Wine Industry Report, 2013-2016 market report to its offering

Recent years have seen substantial growth in Chinese wine market. From 2001 to 2012, the wine output in China had shown an upward trend with the CAGR of 16.5%. However, the 18th CPC National Congress called on the restriction of spending by central government bodies on official overseas visits, official vehicles, and official hospitality, “six bans”, and alcohol prohibition in the military, leading to the slowdown of growth or even decline in China wine market. In 2013, the output and consumption of wine in China went down by 4.7% year-on-year and 13.7% year-on-year, respectively.



By region, the consumption in China wine market varies a lot in terms of development. For now, China’s southeast coastal regions, including Shanghai, Guangdong, Fujian and Zhejiang where are economically developed, have achieved provincial-level market scale valuing RMB1-3 billion, city-level market scale valuing RMB100 million, and county-level market scale valuing RMB10 million. However, in the north and the vast central and western regions, the wine consumption is still at a stage of market incubation, with the exception of such cities as Beijing and Chengdu.



Due to the restriction of weather and geographical conditions, the wine production in China demonstrates higher regional concentration. In China, there are just three provinces and municipalities seeing the annual wine output of 100 million liters or more. Among these, the largest wine producers come to Shandong (the Bohai Bay area) and Jilin (Tonghua), with the combined output in 2013 amounting to 712 million liters or 64% of the national total. In Shandong, Chardonnay, Carbernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Carignane are major wine varities. Also, planting bases of homegrown wine producers like CHANGYU, Great Wall and Dynasty are located in Shandong.



With China’s accession into the WTO, China’s import tariff on wine was reduced from 65% to 14%, bringing a large inrush of foreign wines into the Chinese market. In 2012, the wine import volume of China reported 394 million liters, equivalent to 2.4 folds of the figure in 2008. In 2013, the Ministry of Commerce launched anti-dumping and anti-subsidy investigations on made-in-EU wines. Together with the impact brought by the government call to restrict the spending by the central government bodies on official overseas visits, official vehicles, and official hospitality, China’s total import volume of wine witnessed a year-on-year decline of 4.5%. In 2013, China’s import volume of bottled wine accounted for 74% of the total, with France as the major import origin.



China wine industry is to enter into a stage for structural adjustment after 2013 (for instance, de-stocking targeting wine dealers, wine producers’ orientation to low-and medium-end market), in order to pop the market bubble for a comeback to the right track. It is estimated that the CAGR of wine consumption in China between 2013 and 2016 will post 9.7%.



The report highlights the followings:



- production scale, import & export, consumption, market price and operation of China wine industry;



- industrial polices, import & export policies, influences from industries upstream and downstream;



- expectation on the development of global and China wine industry: production scale, consumption momentum, competition between homemade wines and imported wines;



- Production, operation, investment and M&As, wine business and development outlook of 10 leading Chinese wine enterprises.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154280/china-grape-wine-industry-report-2013-2016.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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