China Health Food Industry Report, 2013

Health food arose in China in 1980s; after three decades of development, China health food industry has formed with the value of RMB100 billion. In 2012, the sales revenue of the health food industry reached RMB110 billion, showing a year-on-year increase of 4.8%.



In China, health food falls into Vitamin & Dietary Supplements, Weight Management, Child-Specific Consumer Health and Herbal/Traditional Products; wherein, Vitamin & Dietary Supplements generate RMB62.5 billion, contributing 62.2% to the industry.



In January, 2012, the National Development and Reform Commission as well as the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People's Republic of China jointly issued 12th Five-Year Development Plan for Food Industry, in which the nutrition and health food manufacturing is regarded as a priority for the first time. The plan pointed out that the nutrition and health food industry in China would maintain an average annual growth rate of 20% by 2015, and there would be at least 10 companies each with the sales of over RMB10 billion.



Overview of China health food industry, including development course, policies and regulations, market size, import and export, status quo and future development trends;

China's health food market segments, covering market size, competition patterns and development trends of Vitamin & Dietary Supplements, Weight Management and Herbal/Traditional Products;

11 traditional Chinese medicine healthcare product companies like Shandong Dong-e E-Jiao, Joincare, Hong Fu Loi and 10 western-style healthcare product companies such as Ruinian International, Harbin Pharmaceutical, Amway and Perfect.



