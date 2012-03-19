The ChinaCare Group Announces Management Contract With CMS Clinic in Beijing

Beijing, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2012 -- David Wood, Senior Partner of the ChinaCare Group announced today that the organization has entered into a management contract with the CMS Clinic in Beijing.



“The ChinaCare Group is pleased to be associated with the CMS Clinic, a pioneering clinic in the field on anti-aging and cosmetic surgery”, said David Wood.



William Lee, MD, the owner of the clinic commented, “David Wood and his team at the ChinaCare Group bring to the CMS Clinic a wealth of healthcare experience in the fields of management and strategic planning. We are looking forward to working with him.”



The CMS Clinic has been in existence since 2000 in Beijing and is a leader in the field of cosmetic surgery and laser skin treatment.



The ChinaCare Group has been in existence since 2003 providing consulting, development and management services to the healthcare marketplace in China and Southeast Asia.



