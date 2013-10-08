China Heavy Duty Truck Industry 2013-2017 Market Size, Share and Forecast Trends

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2013 -- Affected by the economic slowdown, the demand for heavy duty truck is in the downward trend continuously; coupled with the financial credit crisis, which limits the ability of financing vehicle purchase, the growth rate of global heavy duty truck market has decelerated since the second half of 2011. Mercedes-Benz, Volvo and other major commercial vehicle groups have implemented appropriate strategies, such as closing corresponding factories, reducing output and intensifying market adjustment in China and India.



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By the end of 2012, there were nearly 30 heavy duty truck manufacturing enterprises in China; in 2012, the industry sales volume was 634,000 units, and the market scale reached CNY 171.238 billion, decreased by 26.42%. As for the market segments, heavy truck, truck chassis and semitrailer tractor appeared the negative growth of more than 20%; of which, the sales volume of truck chassis was 243,000 units, decreased by 31.13% year-on-year, which was the largest decline in the market segments.



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As one of the means of production for road goods transport, heavy duty truck owns relatively high unit value, and the demand growth mainly depends on the increase of national macro-economy and fixed asset investment, the development of road goods transport and logistics industry, as well as the gradual formation and perfect of expressway network. The demand for heavy duty trucks is mainly from the industries of steel, cement and other infrastructure appliances, coal mining, import and export, logistics and bulk transportation. With the development of urbanization in China, the demand for city-wide transport has showed an upward trend, which has driven the demand for the heavy duty trucks over 30 tons, and this trend is likely to continue in the next two to three years.



Table of Contents

1. Development Overview of Heavy Duty Truck Industry

2. Development Overview of Global Heavy Duty Truck Industry

3. Development Environment of China’s Heavy Duty Truck Industry

4. Development Status of China’s Heavy Duty Truck Industry

5. Competition Situation of China’s Heavy Duty Truck Industry

6. Industry Upstream and Downstream

7. Import and Export Data of China’s Heavy Duty Truck Industry

8. Main Enterprises in China’s Heavy Duty Truck Industry

9. Investment and Development Trend of China’s Heavy Duty Truck Industry



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