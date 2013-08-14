China Home Medical Device Industry Research Report, 2011-2012 at Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"China Home Medical Device Industry Report, 2011-2012".The report focuses primarily on quantitative marketmetrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



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With the continuous development of the Chinese economy, the home medical device industry has developed rapidly in China. The market size reached RMB 17.66 billion in 2011, up 28.3% year on year, and the CAGR in 2006-2011 was up to 29.8%. But on the other hand, home medical devices only account for a small share in the medical equipment industry in China, which was only 13% in 2011, far lower than the global level of 25%, indicating huge growth potential. It’s expected that the home medical device market size will reach RMB 29 billion in China in 2013.



In China’s home medical device industry, massage appliances, electronic sphygmomanometers, blood glucose meters are the main products, the market sizes of which are expected to reach RMB 6.59 billion, RMB 5.2 billion and RMB 2.4 billion in 2013, with the input of national medical insurance, enhancement of consumption level and changing consumer attitudes.



At present, the global high-end home medical device market is basically dominated by the products of the US, German and Japanese companies. Many well-known multinational companies have built up production bases in China to grab market share. For example, Omron occupies about 70% of China’s electronic sphygmomanometer market, while Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Abbott collectively occupy about 60% of China’s blood glucose meter market. After years of development, Chinese home medical device companies have made considerable progress and have significant advantages in the medium and low-end market, and there have emerged a number of enterprises with global competitiveness, such as Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment Inc., Andon Health Co., Ltd., Xiamen Comfort Science & Technology Group, and Changsha Sinocare Inc.



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The Report covers the following aspects:



Market size, competition and development forecast of the global home medical device industry;

Market size, competition, development trend and entry barrier of the Chinese home medical device industry;

Development environment, including policy environment, social environment and impact of upstream and downstream industries, of the Chinese home medical device industry;

Key products of the Chinese home medical device industry, including their market size, competition, trading and development forecast;

Operation and competition of five global home medical device manufacturers in China, including Omron, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens, Ceragem and Roche;

Operation, investment, merger and acquisition, product competition and development forecast of 11 Chinese home medical device manufacturers.



Table Of Contents



1. Market Analysis of Home Medical Device Industry in China

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.2 Market Status

1.2.1 Global Market

1.2.2 Chinese Market

1.3 Competition Pattern

1.3.1 Current Status

1.3.2 Electronic Sphygmomanometer Market

1.3.3 Blood Glucose Meter Market

1.3.4 Massage Appliance Market

1.4 Development Trend

1.4.1 Electronic Information Technology

1.4.2 Competitive Enterprises Dominate the Market

1.5 Barriers to Entry



2. Development Environment of Home Medical Device Industry in China

2.1 Policy Environment

2.1.1 12th Five-Year Plan for the Medical Equipment Industry

2.1.2 Other Policies

2.2 Social Environment

2.2.1 Population Aging

2.2.2 Improved Consumer Power

2.2.3 Lifestyle Changes

2.3 Upstream and Downstream Industries



3. Development Forecast of Home Medical Device Market Segments in China

3.1 Development Forecast of Industry

3.2 Market Forecast of Key Products

3.2.1 Electronic Sphygmomanometer

3.2.2 Blood Glucose Meter

3.2.3 Massage Appliance



4. Operation of International Giants in China

4.1 Omron

4.1.1 Profile

4.1.2 Operation in China

4.1.3 Omron (Dalian) Co., Ltd.

4.2 Johnson & Johnson

4.2.1 Profile

4.2.2 Operation in China

4.2.3 Johnson & Johnson (China) Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

4.3 Siemens

4.3.1 Profile

4.3.2 Operation in China

4.3.3 Siemens Hearing Instruments (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

4.4 CERAGEM

4.4.1 Profile

4.4.2 Operation in China

4.4.3 Tianjin CERAGEM Medical Equipment Co., Ltd.

4.5 Roche

4.5.1 Profile

4.5.2 Operation in China



5. Major Enterprises in China

5.1 Yuyue Medical

5.1.1 Profile

5.1.2 Operation

5.1.3 Products

5.1.4 Competitive Advantages

5.1.5 Development Forecast

5.2 Andon Health

5.2.1 Profile

5.2.2 Operation

5.2.3 Sphygmomanometer

5.2.4 Blood Glucose Meter

5.2.5 Development Forecast

5.3 Sinocare

5.3.1 Profile

5.3.2 Operation

5.3.3 Projects

5.3.4 Development Forecast

5.4 Comfort

5.4.1 Profile

5.4.2 Operation

5.4.3 Competitive Advantages

5.4.4 Development Forecast

5.5 Biolight

5.5.1 Profile

5.5.2 Operation

5.5.3 Sales Model

5.5.4 Development Forecast

5.6 Zhoulin Bio-Spectrum Technology Co., Ltd.

5.6.1 Profile

5.6.2 Operation

5.7 Beijing Yicheng Bio-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

5.7.1 Profile

5.7.2 Operation

5.8 Shanghai Hubang Medical Appliances Co., Ltd.

5.8.1 Profile

5.8.2 Operation

5.9 Jiangsu Konsung Equipment Co.,Ltd.

5.9.1 Profile

5.9.2 Operation

5.10 Shanghai Fangtai Medical Equipment Co.,Ltd.

5.10.1 Profile

5.10.2 Operation

5.11 Shenyang Changtai Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

5.11.1 Profile

5.11.2 Operation



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