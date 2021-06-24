China & Hong Kong Take Strides Towards Financial Relationship

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2021 -- China has taken another step towards the integration of the country's financial system with global markets that could see billions of dollars flow into Hong Kong. The Wealth Connect Programme would allow investors to invest up to RMB 150 billion each way between Hong Kong and mainland China. The plan is expected to be a watershed moment in China's financial liberalisation, since it would make it much simpler for a portion of the country's vast wealth to be invested beyond its boundaries. It would allow residents of the Greater Bay Area, which includes cities such as Guangzhou and Shenzhen, to invest in Hong Kong.



Selby Jennings has worked with a wide range of industry-leading enterprises, from major corporations to small, nimble start-ups across Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region. Alongside its proven experience as a commodities and investment management recruiter, the firm delivers efficient and long-lasting hiring across a plethora of sectors within the banking and financial services industry which include, private wealth management, legal and compliance, risk management, quantitative research and trading and corporate and investment banking. Permanent, contract, and multi-hire solutions provide alternatives to firms, depending on their size and needs, as well as provide talented professionals with extensive career development opportunities. Since their conception in 2004, Selby Jennings has exemplified their ability to be agile yet expert in their approach to commodities and investment management recruitment by integrating best-in-class technologies and strategies into their hiring processes.



Selby Jennings is able to make cohesive recruiting decisions through their extensive knowledge of the North Asia region as well as a comprehensive global understanding of key markets. As part of the Phaidon International Group, the firm is the chosen commodities recruiter for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises and is integrated within a network of a workforce of 750 diligent consultants that are located across the globe. Selby Jennings' consultants are enthusiastic about providing their clients with peace of mind when it comes to talent acquisition and has extensive experience in delivering recruitment strategies that are bespoke to each clients/candidate's situation. The firm currently has a number of exciting opportunities available in the North Asia Region, including: Market Risk Senior Associate, Junior Quant Developer, Company Secretarial Administration, Senior Wealth Planner, Data Centre Network Engineer, Test Engineer, Property Sector Equity Research, Software Developer, and Operations Trader (Quant).



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.