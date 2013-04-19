China Household Textile Industry Report, 2012 - 2015 - Market Study,Share,Size,Trens ,Analysis and Forecast to 2015 - MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2013 -- China household textile industry only has a history of 10 years. From January to November of 2012, 1,831 Chinese household textile enterprises with the annual sales revenue of over RMB20 million achieved the total industrial output value of RMB226.4 billion, showing a year-on-year increase of 14%. In 2012, China household textile industry had the following features:



The domestic market became an important factor for driving the growth of output and sales volume. In the first half of 2012, the domestic output value of the household textile enterprises with the annual sales revenue of over RMB20 million grew by 20.2% year on year. However, the export delivery value only increased by 1.3%. The domestic sales growth rate was much higher than the export growth rate.

The household textile e-business developed rapidly. Luolai Home Textile achieved sales of RMB90 million from “11.11 Shopping Carnival” in 2012, six times that in the same period of 2011; in 2012, Fuanna Bedding and Furnishing gained the revenue of RMB223 million from e-business, up 117.34% from 2011.

The export to emerging markets witnessed quick growth. From January to November of 2012, the export to the BRIC and ASEAN increased by 19.5% and 18.8% respectively; particularly, the export to Russia rose by 59.9%; the export to ASEAN grew at over 10%.

In 2012, the growth of the performance of major household textile enterprises declined. The profit of some enterprises slumped and the backlog of franchisees remained heavy, mainly due to the rising raw material prices, reduced purchasing power of the end market as well as real estate control policies.



