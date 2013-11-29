Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Household Water Purifier Industry Report, 2013-2016 market report to its offering

The frequency of water pollution incidents arouses public’s growing concern over the quality of drinking water, calling for increasingly demanding quality of drinking water. Thus, the household water purifier market has got boosted. In 2008-2013Q1, China household water purifier market kept growing by more than 30%.



As of late 2012, the scale of China household water purifier market approximated RMB15 billion, with low- and medium-range products such water purifier as mainstream priced at roughly RMB2, 300 on average. As China water purifier market is witnessing an improving environment, the industry is expected to be regulated progressively and grow towards mid-and high-range tide. Thus far, there are many industrial players in the regard in China. But most of them are small and micro businesses. In China’s household water purifier market, a few of big shots such as Midea, Qinyuan and Angel Group are occupying a lion’s share. Among the top 10 homegrown water purifier brands in 2012, the market share of the top 4 stood at a combined market share over 79%. In particular, Midea water purifier swept the market share of 29.93%, topping the list by retail volume.



The report highlights the market scale, import & export, price and competition pattern, and channel development of China household water purifier industry, and studies three foreign companies including Pentair, Coway and Ecowater Systems Ltd., as well as 12 domestic peers like Midea, Shanghai Canature Environmental Products Co., Ltd., Beijing Origin Water Technology, Qinyuan, Angel Group and Sacon Group.



Water treatment equipments of Shanghai Canature Environmental Products cover household and commercial water treatment products with the brands of Canature and Bentair. As of late 2012, the annual capacity of water treatment equipment assembly and parts hit 240,000 sets/units. Thus far, the company’s intelligent household whole house water treatment equipment, commercial water dispenser and the kit and supporting utility facilities are under construction and, it is expected to achieve the full capacity in late March of 2014.







At present, the company’s ancillary products are “Origin Water” water purifiers which are mainly produced by its holding subsidiary-Beijing Originwater Technology Co.,Ltd. with the annual capacity approximating 500,000 sets in 2010. In the first half year of 2013, the revenue from water purifier sales business of the company skyrocketed by 440.14% year-on-year to RMB37.5826 million.



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