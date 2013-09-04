Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Human Vaccine Industry Report, 2012-2015 market report to its offering

In the wake of China's economic growth and enhanced disease prevention awareness, Chinese human vaccine market has been expanding. In 2012, Chinese human vaccine market valued RMB10.5 billion with the lot release quantity of roughly 773 million person-portions. Restricted by China's national conditions and policies, EPI vaccines still prevail in China and Chinese EPI vaccine market is almost monopolized by state-run enterprises represented by CNBG Tiantan Biological, Biological Products Institutes in Changchun, Chengdu, Wuhan, Shanghai and Lanzhou, and Institute of Medical Biology of Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences in Kunming. In 2012, state-owned enterprises seized 81.5% of the vaccine lot release quantity in Chinese EPI vaccine market.



However, along with the gradual relaxed access to the vaccine market, private companies have sprung up in the Extra EPI vaccine market and acquired more market share. Meanwhile, foreign counterparts occupy considerable market share by virtue of their technological and product advantages. In 2012, private and foreign-funded enterprises occupied 49.9% and 22.1% (by lot release quantity) of Chinese Extra EPI vaccine market respectively. As for human rabies vaccine and varicella vaccine markets, they mastered more than 85% of each.



In recent years, China has made some achievements in overseas vaccine markets. In 2011-2012, Chinas annual human vaccine export volume remained over 9,000 tons (9,840 tons in 2010 was subject to the accidental H1N1 flu event), far more than 8,110 tons in 2009. Moreover, many domestic vaccine companies are still planning overseas markets aggressively.



By the end of 2012, the first batch of Hib vaccine products of Walvax Biotechnology were approved by China Customs and exported to Manila, Philippines for official marketing. Walvax Biotechnology is promoting the product registration in Russia, India, Thailand and other countries. In November 2012, Hualan Biological Engineering mailed three consecutive batches of samples for influenza virus split vaccine to WHO for testing. The company is expected to receive WHOs spot verification certification in 2013. On March 7, 2013, Tiantan Biological obtained the production approval for polio attenuated live vaccine (liquid OPV). In accordance with the cooperation agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2011, Tiantan Biological will supply OPV to United Nations International Childrens Emergency Fund (UNICEF) formally.



In addition, it is worth mentioning that the industrialization of the world's first recombinant hepatitis E vaccine (Escherichia coli) developed by Xiamen University and YangShengTang INNOVAX jointly was realized on October 27, 2012. As of the end of 2012, the lot release quantity of the product hit 90,000 person-portions.



China Human Vaccine Industry Report, 2012-2015 mainly contains the following aspects:

Operating environment, status quo, market supply and demand, competition pattern and development prospects of human vaccine in China;

Market supply and demand, competition patterns, market prices and development trends of 10 kinds of products including hepatitis B vaccine, influenza vaccine, Hib vaccine, human rabies vaccine and pneumococcal vaccine in China;

Import & export volume and value as well as import sources & export destinations of human vaccine in China;

Operation, revenue structure, vaccine business and development trends of 11 Chinese vaccine enterprises including Tiantan Biological, Hualan Biological Engineering, Zhifei Biological, Walvax Biotechnology and Sinovac Biotech.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/140566/china-human-vaccine-industry-report-2012-2015.html

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Roger Campbell

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