China Hydropower Equipment Market 2013-2016 Published by MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/07/2013 -- China Hydropower Equipment Industry Report 2013-2016 of Sino Market Insight forecasts that Chinas hydropower equipment will grow rapidly with the accelerated approval of hydropower capacity in China, and the hydropower capacity newly approved in 2013-2015 will exceed 90 million kilowatts.



According to the 12th Five-Year Plan on Hydropower of China, in the 12th Five-Year, China will focus on the development of the Dadu River, the Yalong River, the middle and lower reaches of the Lancang River and the Jinsha River, start the development of hydropower bases in the upper reaches of the Jinsha River, the Lancang River, the Yellow River (Ciha upwards), the middle reaches of the Yalu Zangbu River, the middle and lower reaches of the Nujiang River, with a total planning scale of 357.2 million kilowatts.



China will speed up the development of pumped storage power station. Its expected that the installed capacity of Chinas pumped storage power stations will reach 41 million kilowatts in 2015 and 60 million kilowatts in 2020. According to the development goal of pumped storage, pumped storage projects will usher in a fast approval period in the next five years (the construction period of pumped storage power station is 4-6 years), which will bring orders for related hydropower equipment.



Major manufacturers of large water turbine generator sets include Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited, Harbin Power Equipment Co., Ltd., Tianjin Alstom Hydro Co., Ltd., Shanghai Voith Siemens Hydro Power Generation Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Fuchunjiang Hydropower Equipment Co., Ltd., Toshiba Hydro Power (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd. Dongfang Electric and Harbin Power as two major power groups in China provide all types of power generation equipment, with a high market share.



China Hydropower Equipment Industry Report 2013-2016 contains five chapters and 70 charts, covers Chinas hydropower installed capacity, development planning and trends, overall and regional output of water turbine, overall and regional output of generator set, competitive landscape, development planning and trends of pumped storage power station, and introduces the profile, financial condition, major orders, product types and latest development in China of 14 hydropower equipment manufacturers including Dongfang Electric and Harbin Power.



