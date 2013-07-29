China Hydropower Equipment,Pump and Wind Turbine Industry Report, 2013-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- China Hydropower Equipment Industry Report:



China Hydropower Equipment Industry Report 2013-2016 of Sino Market Insight forecasts that Chinas hydropower equipment will grow rapidly with the accelerated approval of hydropower capacity in China, and the hydropower capacity newly approved in 2013-2015 will exceed 90 million kilowatts.



According to the 12th Five-Year Plan on Hydropower of China, in the 12th Five-Year, China will focus on the development of the Dadu River, the Yalong River, the middle and lower reaches of the Lancang River and the Jinsha River, start the development of hydropower bases in the upper reaches of the Jinsha River, the Lancang River, the Yellow River (Ciha upwards), the middle reaches of the Yalu Zangbu River, the middle and lower reaches of the Nujiang River, with a total planning scale of 357.2 million kilowatts.



China Pump Industry Report:



China Pump Industry Report 2013-2016 of Sino Market Insight forecasts that Chinas pump and vacuum equipment industry market size will reach RMB278 billion in 2016, with a compound annual growth rate of 12.2% in 2012-2016.



Benefiting from the impact of high investment in water & electricity and industry & agriculture, the pump industry has seen rapid development over the past decade. In 2007-2012 operating revenue and total profit of Chinas pump and vacuum equipment industry grew at CAGRs of 24



China Wind Turbine Industry Report:



China's wind turbine output hit 7.459 million sets, up 242,000 sets year on year; the wind turbine output value amounted to RMB22.97 billion, representing an increase of 23.1% over the previous year. In 2012, Chinas wind turbine output reached 7.246 million sets, down 214,000 sets year on year; the wind turbine output value totaled RMB26.43 billion, showing a growth of 15.0% over the previous year. In 2012, the decreasing output and increasing output value of wind turbines in China indicated that the proportion of higher value-added products was on the rise in wind turbine market segments.



