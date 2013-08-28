China IC Packaging and Testing Industry 2013 Market Trend Research and Development by HuidianResearch

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Research and Development Trends of China IC (Integrated Circuit) Packaging and Testing Industry, 2013 firstly analyzes the development of the global IC packaging and testing industry, as well as making the comparison against the differences between China’s and other major counties’ related industrial policy in the world. Secondly, it makes in-depth analysis of the overview, market pattern and other aspects of China’s IC packaging and testing industry; finally it makes the professional analysis of the future development of China’s IC packaging and testing industry as well as putting forward the suggestions, which can offer the decisive references for the investment in the field.



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In 2012, the sales revenue scale of China’s packaging and testing industry was CNY 103.567 billion, increasing 6.1% year-on-year and accounting for 47.98% of the sales revenue of the IC industry. In the first quarter of 2013, the sales revenue of the packaging and testing industry was CNY 23.12 billion increasing 5.9% year-on-year and accounting for 44.6% of the sales revenue of the IC industry.



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At present, for the enterprises of the domestic IC packaging and testing industry, the three-pillar pattern of the foreign-ventured enterprises, joint-ventured enterprises and domestic-funded enterprises has been formed. Among them, for the packaging and testing factories funded by the major international semiconductor enterprises such as Freescale, Intel, Matsushita, Fujitsu, STMicroelectronics, Renesas and Infineon, whether in the scale or in the technical levels, they have the leading position. In 2012, the foreign-ventured enterprises and joint-ventured enterprises have showed the transferring trend of the packaging orders and capacity to the inland. For recent years, Tianshui Huatian Technology Co., Ltd., the domestic enterprise, has continuously intensified the technology R & D and got the obvious progress in the packaging technology.



In the future, with the continuous improvement of the domestic enterprises’ technology and management levels, the market competitiveness of the domestic enterprises will be further improved; in the meantime, with the continuous development of the IC packaging technology and continuous changes of the demand for the whole machine electronic products, the competitive of the domestic enterprises will be much fiercer in technology, market, quality, cost and other aspects.



But in the meantime, with the transferring of the global IC packaging and testing business to China mainland industry as well as the policy support, the packaging and testing enterprises of China mainland are provided an absolutely excellent opportunity to catch and exceed the world first-class semiconductor enterprises. As the technical progress is accelerated and the cost pressure is intensified, the competitive pattern of the IC packaging and testing enterprises has evolved into the comprehensive competition focusing on the quality, technology, cost and service from the past one that focusing on the quality and technology.



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