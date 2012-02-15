Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of China Infant Formula and Care Product Industry Report, 2011-2012 market report to its offering



"In 2010, Chinese market size of 0~3-year-old infant products hit RMB154 billion. In recent years, the infant product market of China has presented rapid growth, with the growth rate keeping at 20% or so. Although this round of baby boom is lowering the curtain, China still has great market potential to attract more foreign investors due to its huge population base. In the upcoming years, China’s infant product market is expected to still keep a growth rate over 15%, with the market scale by 2015 registering RMB370 billion.



Infant products mainly include baby formula, baby care products, baby articles for daily use, baby garment, baby toy, etc. This report highlights baby formula milk powder market and baby diaper, skin care emulsion markets in infant care product industry.



The report analyzes the macro-environment, current development and outlook of the overall infant product market, and probes into the baby milk powder market and baby care product market as well as the present operation, development strategy of leading players. It involves as follows:



- the market scale of baby formula milk powder & care product industry of China;

- import of Chinese baby formula market;

- competition pattern of Chinese baby formula companies;

- operation, revenue from baby formula business and revenue from Chinese market of 11 leading baby formula enterprises;

- market size and corporate competition pattern of baby diaper, skin care emulsion in China;



operation, revenue from baby diaper business and revenue from Chinese market of 4 baby diaper companies.



Beingmate: baby formula and nutritious rice-cereal are its core businesses. In 2010, its revenue from baby formula business increased by 27% year-on-year to RMB3.47 billion, making up 86.3% of the total. In particular, Zhejiang province made greatest contribution to the sales volume of the company, from which its revenue amounted to RMB551 million. In Jan.-Sep., 2011, the sales of the company surged by 22.66% year-on-year to RMB3.398 billion. 2012-2013 marks the critical period for Bejingmate to expand capacity and build brand image, and it is scheduled to permeate its brand positioning of “baby care expert” to 2,200 distributors, possibly helpful to compete with overseas first-line brands by then.



HengAn: as a homegrown and time-honored enterprise engaged in the production of paper supplies, HengAn has long enjoyed the gratifying market share and brand awareness in Chinese market. In 2010, its revenue from paper diaper business rose 13.4% year-on-year to HKD2.45 billion, sharing 18% of total proceeds. Impacted by the intensifying competition in medium-and low-end paper diaper market, HengAn’s revenue from paper diaper in H1 2011 rose no more than 8.2% and got to HK$1.231 billion, a 15% share of the total revenue. For being out of cut-throat competition, the company glued its eyes to high-end market and launched high-end paper diaper products in 25 cities across China in August 2011.



Prince Frog: Listed in 2011, it is specialized in the production of baby care products, with the CAGR over 30% from 2008 to 2010. In H1 2011, the revenue of the company approximated RMB550 million, up 59.0% year-on-year. Establishing its business in the second-and third-tier cities, Prince Frog began to usher in the first-tier cities to realize business expansion. The move forces the company to compete with class KA and class A malls in these first-tier cities, which appears to be a challenge for Prince Frog that has settled in the collaboration with local and regional supermarkets and convenience stores.



