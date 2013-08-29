China Infant Formula Milk Powder Industry 2013-2017 Market Trend Research Report by HuidianResearch

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Huidian Research included deep and professional makret research report on China Infant Formula Milk Powder Industry 2013-2017. In China, the infant food industry is in the rapid development stage. In 2012, the cumulative shares of the top five brands nearly reached 60% in China’s infant milk powder market. With the increasing competitive market, the concentration ratio of infant milk powder industry is continuously improved.



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In China, the high-end milk powder market has been dominated by the foreign brands, including, Mead Johnson, Dumex, Wyeth, Nestle and Abbott. In 2012, the total shares of the top five foreign milk powder brands nearly reached 60% in China. In the first-tier cities, the foreign milk powder has ranked the leading position since 2004 with the market shares of more than 90%. The majority sales amount of national brand milk powder is from in the market of the second and third-tier cities.



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With the coming of the fourth baby boom, it is predicted that the number of newborns every year will exceed 17 million and the 0-3-year-old babies will maintain about 50 million in the future few years; the infant food market will focus on the formula milk powder and food supplements. According to the estimations, in 2012, the scale of China’s infant food market was about CNY 60 billion, among which, the formula milk powder was CNY 51 billion accounting for 85% and the food supplements were CNY 9 billion accounting for 15%. By 2015, the scale of China’s infant food market will reach CNY 90 billion with nearly CNY 80 billion of formula milk powder and CNY 10 billion of food supplements.



The composite growth rate of infant formula milk powder market demand exceeds 15%; with the speeding-up of urbanization, improvement of per capita income level and coming of the fourth baby boom, it is predicted that China’s infant milk powder industry will usher in the gold development period. The huge infant consumption groups are pregnant with huge market space for China’s infant formula milk powder.



Table of Contents



1. Development Overview of Infant Formula Milk Powder Industry

2. Operating Environment of Infant Formula Milk Powder Industry in China

3. Development Status Quo of Infant Formula Milk Powder Industry in China

4. Industry Chain Structure of Infant Formula Milk Powder in China

5. Supply and Demand of Infant Formula Milk Powder Industry in China

6. Import and Export of Infant Formula Milk Powder in China

7. Key Domestic Milk Powder Enterprises

8. Development Forecast of Infant Formula Milk Powder Industry, 2013-2017



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