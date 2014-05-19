China Infant Formula Milk Powder Market, 2014-2018 Research and Forecast by Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2014 -- Research and Forecast of China Infant Formula Milk Powder Market, 2014-2018 mainly analyzes the market status, supply and demand, competition landscape, import & export of infant formula milk powder industry both home and abroad as well as business performance of major domestic and foreign enterprises, meanwhile offers suggestions for infant formula milk powder industry, so as to make entrepreneurs get a better understanding of this industry and make a wiser decision with the help of the investment reference.



Complete Report With TOC @ http://www.researchmoz.us/research-and-forecast-of-china-infant-formula-milk-powder-market-2014-2018-report.html



Before the accident of melamine in 2008, the domestic brands have controlled 70% of the market share. While by the end of 2013, the proportion has dropped about 20%. The market has been gradually seized by joint-ventures and foreign brands. At present, the sales proportion of foreign milk powder in China has reached 60% above, and the high-end products have taken up a nearly 100% market share in China.



The top ten sell-well domestic milk powder brands in 2013 are Beingmate, Yili, Firmus, Yashily, Wondersun, Yaolan, Bright, Qinyong, Benzgo, and Redstar. The sales volume of Beingmate reached CNY 6.117 billion in 2013, and its market share in that year was 8.5%, ranking the top of the domestic infant formula milk powder enterprises. Yili ranked the second in that year, and its sales volume reached CNY 5.512 billion in 2013.



Since 2013, the M&A among enterprises has accelerated. For instance, Mengniu Diary acquired Yashily Foods; Syutra Group acquired Youth-Base; Biostime acquired Shangsha Yingke Nutrition Company. At present, there are 127 enterprises producing infant formula milk powder and 545,000 enterprises marketing infant formula milk powder in China. According to Rules for the Examination of Production Permission of Infant Formula Milk Powder (2013 Version), some enterprises will withdraw from the market in the future two or three years, and it is estimated that nearly one third of the 127 enterprises will exit the market, from which small-sized will take a large part.



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