Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2014 -- Research and Forecast on China Insulin Market, 2014-2018 carries on a thorough analysis of development history, policy environment, import and export, new products and key enterprises of China Insulin Market.



A survey conducted by Huidian Research shows that China’s insulin market scale approximately registered CNY 11 billion in 2013, of which CNY 7.5 billion achieved in second-generation insulin market and CNY 3.5 billion generated in third-generation insulin market. Now third-generation insulin market grows faster than second-generation insulin. And second-generation insulin market will accelerate growing space because it is just listed into new essential drug catalogue.



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Currently there are only two companies owning full series of insulin products globally, Tonghua Dongbao is one of the two. As for global insulin market at present, only three companies, including Tonghua Dongbao, Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly, produce second-generation insulin in quantity. Under oligopolistic competition in the global market, it is difficult to tell which companies’ products are better, but Tonghua Dongbao enjoys the lowest overall production cost. Compared with expensive insulin produced by transnational giants, governments can reduce expenditure of health insurance if buying Dongbao’s insulin, so Tonghua Dongbao will become a powerful contender when competing for more market shares with transnational giants in the developing countries.



Four domestic companies obtained production approval of second-generation insulin, namely United Laboratories, Donghua Tongbao, Wanbang and Shenzhen Kexing Biotech. The latter two received production approval in 2003, but their products did not sell in market due to bad quality. Currently Wanbang’s animal insulin injections enjoy the largest sales volume in China. Purchase a copy of this report @ http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=281182.



Third-generation insulin in foreign market covers rapid-acting insulin (insulin aspart and insulin lispro) and long-acting insulin (insulin glargine and insulin detemir). Recombinant insulin lispro and its injection, which are high-end products, also belong to third-generation insulin. Third-generation insulin is quicker to take effects and also can better simulate physiologic insulin secretion pattern. Information disclosed by China Food and Drug Administration show that Eli Lilly and Company and Gan & Lee (a private company in China) owns production approval documents of this type of insulin. Affected by its commercial bribery case, business performance of Gan & Lee witnessed a significant drop in 2013, but its third-generation insulin that is a foreign-funded brand with dominant position in market had not been influenced much.



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This Research holds a view that for now third-generation insulin is superior in effects but its price is far higher than second-generation insulin, so low and middle income patients without medical insurance are hard to pay for the expensive drug cost. So in wide grass roots market, second-generation insulin enjoys an overwhelming superiority. But it is predicated that with the decreasing price, third-generation insulin will replace second-generation insulin in the next years, representing the general trend.



Table Of Contents

1. Overview of Insulin

1.1 Brief Introduction to Diabetes & General Situation of Related Therapeutic Drugs

1.1.1 Overview of Diabetes

1.1.2 Clinical Classification of Diabetes

1.1.3 Major Therapeutic Drugs, Clinical Effects and Treatment Strategy

1.2 Definition and Classification of Insulin

1.2.1 Definition

1.2.2 Classification

1.3 Development History of Insulin in China

1.3.1 First-Generation Insulin (Multi-component Insulin Extracted from Animal Pancreas)

1.3.2 Second-Generation Insulin (Insulin Human)

1.3.3 Third-Generation Insulin (Improved Insulin or Insulin Analogues)

2. Operation Environment of China Insulin Market in 2013

2.1 China’s Economic Environment in 2013

2.2 Policy Environment in 2013

2.2.1 Opinions Concerning Deepening Medical and Health System Reform

2.2.2 Planning and Implementation of Deepening Medical and Health System Reform During the 12th Five-Year Plan

2.2.3 Comprehensive Improved Standards for Insulin and Recombinant Human Insulin in Chinese Pharmacopoeia 2010

2.2.4 Educational Management Standards for Using Insulin

2.2.5 Prevention Guideline of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in 2013

2.2.6 Continuous Anti-corruption in Medicine

2.3 Technological Environment in 2013

2.3.1 Insulin Pump

2.3.2 Diabetes Treatment by Using Stem Cell Transplantation is on Clinical Test Stage

2.4 Chinese Consumers’ Cognition toward Insulin

3. Trend of China Insulin Market in 2013

3.1 Current Situation

3.1.1 Development Status of Diabetes in China and at Overseas

3.1.2 Market Scale

3.2 New Pattern of China Insulin Industry in 2013

4. Import and Export Data of Product Segments of Insulin in China, 2011-2013

4.1 Import and Export Data of Insulin and Its Salt in China, 2011-2013 (HS Code: 293712)

4.2 Export Data of Drugs Containing Insulin without Defined Daily Doses, 2011-2013 (HS Code: 300331)

4.3 Import and Export Data of Drugs Containing Insulin with Defined Daily Doses, 2011-2013 (HS Code: 300431)

5. Key Enterprises in Insulin Industry

5.1 Tonghua Dongbao

5.1.1 Company Profile

5.1.2 Business Performance

5.1.3 Main Business Composition

5.1.4 Progress of Research and Development

5.1.5 Channel Expansion

5.1.6 Development Plan in 2014

5.2 Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals

5.2.1 Company Profile

5.2.2 Business Performance

5.2.3 Third-Generation Insulin Approved to be used in Clinical Test

5.2.4 Marketing Network

5.2.5 Growth Pattern in the Next Five Years

5.3 United Laboratories

5.3.1 Company Profile

5.3.2 Business Performance

5.3.3 Production Capacity

5.3.4 New Products

5.3.5 Marketing Promotion Channel

5.3.6 Future Development Strategy

5.4 Gan & Lee

5.4.1 Company Profile

5.4.2 Business Performance

5.4.3 Commercial Bribery Case

5.4.4 Business Channel Expands to County-level Central Hospitals

5.5 Yabao Pharmaceutical Group

5.5.1 Company Profile

5.5.2 Channel Building

5.5.3 Research & Development

5.6 Novo Nordisk

5.6.1 Company Profile

5.6.2 Business Performance

5.6.3 Enterprise R&D

5.7 Eli Lilly and Company

5.7.1 Company Profile

5.7.2 Progress of R&D

5.7.3 Overall Increase of Insulin Production Capacity in China

5.7.4 Business Condition

5.7.5 Channel Expansion

5.8 SANOFI

5.8.1 Company Profile

5.8.2 R&D Framework

5.8.3 Enterprise Operation

6. Development Trend and Prospect Forecast of China Insulin Market, 2014-2018

6.1 Development Prospect

6.1.1 Enormous Insulin Market Potential

6.1.2 Huge Oral Insulin Market Potential

6.2 Development Trend

6.2.1 Opportunities and Challenges for Enterprise R&D brought by Policy Environment Change

6.2.2 Development Trend of Insulin Products

6.3 China Insulin Market Forecast from 2014 to 2018



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