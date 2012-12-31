China Insurance Report Q4 2012 - New Market Research Report

New Financial Services research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
The China Insurance Report considers the prospects for both life and non-life insurers in that country. In spite of the slowing in the growth rate of premiums, it appears that China's life insurers should continue to be major beneficiaries of the growth in organised savings in the country. Encouragingly, some of the factors which curtailed growth in 2011 - lingering inflation and regulatory changes imposed by the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) which hindered bancassurance - have clearly diminished in importance since the beginning of this year. The major life companies are, in most cases, looking to increase the size, number and productivity of channels that do not depend on collaboration with banks. Against this, we note that the rather patchy performance of China's financial markets will complicate any capital raisings by major players who need more funds for their growth. As is the case in other countries, low interest rates have provided the major life insurers with a challenge through H112.
Given the importance of auto insurance, it remains a reasonable proposition that some property and casualty insurers are suffering from a compression in prices and margins in particular markets. However, the general slowing of the economy, and - in particular - the cooling of the residential real estate markets thanks to official measures to curb speculation, also appear to be having an impact. Figures published by the China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) and the major companies suggest, though, that the sector continues to grow at double digit rates overall. The results published by the major non-life companies in relation to H112 indicate that many are having great success with telemarketing and/or by cross-selling property and casualty products to existing life insurance clients. This is a classic example of how non-life insurance penetration can be increased through innovative sales and marketing by leading companies.
Over the last quarter, BMI has made the following changes:
- The company profiles have been comprehensively rewritten and, in many cases, include comments published in August 2012 in relation to operations in H112.
- The latest forecasts and projections for China's economy, along with key aspects such as healthcare spending, have been incorporated.
