China Integrated Circuit (IC) Industry New Research 2014 - 2018: Global Research Background & Research Ideas

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The growth rate of China integrated circuit industry ranks the first in the world after China joined WTO. The average annual growth rate of the production volume and sales revenue of integrated circuits exceeded 20% in 2001-2012. The proportion of domestic industry scale in the global industry scale increased from 2% in 2001 to 10% in 2012. However, the proportion of domestic industry scale in the market size remained less than 20%. The actual self-sufficiency rate is less than 10% after deducting the sales revenue of OEM products. Imported integrated circuits took most of the market shares.



According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the production volume of integrated circuits was 86.71 billion at the growth rate of 10.4% YOY in 2013. The actual production volume is larger because that of small and medium-sized enterprises is not involved.



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The sales revenue of domestic IC industry surpassed CNY 250 billion (increased by over 16% YOY) in 2013, of which the IC design industry took 32%, IC manufacturing industry took 21%, and the IC assembly and test industry took approximately 44%. The growth rate of IC market in China was remarkably higher than that in the world in the last few years, making it the world's largest market for integrated circuits.



In 2013, the import value of integrated circuits was USD 231.34 billion, up by 20.4% YOY, while the export value was USD 87.7 billion which increased by 64.1% YOY. The import value of integrated circuits ranked the first among all the products while the trade deficit reached USD 143.64 billion, which indicated that the overall strength of the industry was relatively low.



The IC design industry brings a huge demand for chip OEMs. However, domestic chip OEM industry can not satisfy domestic market demand due to lack of advanced technology and investment. Over half of OEMs are foreign-funded enterprises such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSMC), United Microelectronics Corporation and GlobalFoundry while TSMC seizes most of the market shares. IC design enterprises in China choose OEM in consideration of production technology and reliability. Underdeveloped technology and insufficient investment in domestic market lead to decreasing shares in the global market. Certain IC design enterprises can produce 40nm chips with 28nm ones in R&D. However, there are no suitable manufacturers for the products in China.



Chinese and local governments issued a number of policies to support the development of the integrated circuit industry.



In December 2013, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China determined to establish Beijing IC Industry Equity Investment Fund and raise a fund of CNY 30 billion to support the integrated circuit industry. The pacesetting fund is to promote resource integration and M&A through investment in key enterprises, projects and innovative entities or platforms.



The State Council issued Development Outline of Integrated Circuit Industry in February 2014. The outline aims to attract social resources and funds to the industry through fiscal support and equity investment fund. To further integrate advantageous resources, IC enterprises must apply to measures like listing, delisting and M&A according to different situations. Meanwhile, M&A will be a major trend of the industry.



China has the largest market for integrated circuits and the largest production base for electronic products with the largest number of consumers in the world. The integrated circuit industry is expected to continue its upward trend as economy develops in the next few years.



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Through this report, the readers can acquire the following information:



- Supply and Demand Status of Integrated Circuit Industry in China

- Government Policies of Integrated Circuit Industry

- Competition Status of Integrated Circuit Industry in China

- Import and Export of Integrated Circuit in China

- Key Enterprises of Integrated Circuit Industry in China

- Development Prospect of Integrated Circuit Industry in China



Table of Content



1 Overview of Integrated Circuit Industry in China

1.1 Definition and Classification

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Classification

1.2 Status of Integrated Circuit Industry in China Economy



2 Development Environment of Integrated Circuit Industry in China

2.1 Macro Economy

2.1.1 China Economy

2.1.2 International Economy

2.2 Policy Environment

2.2.1 Overview of Industry Policies

2.2.2 Key Policies

2.2.3 Development Trend of Industry Policies

2.3 Technology Environment

2.3.1 Technology Status

2.3.2 Labor Productivity



3 Analysis of Operation Status of Integrated Circuit Industry in China, 2011-2012

3.1 Supply

3.1.1 Total Supply

3.1.2 Supply Structure

3.2 Demand

3.2.1 Total Demand

3.2.2 Demand Structure

3.3 Analysis of Investment and Financing

3.3.1 Sources of Industry Fund

3.3.2 M&A Status



4 Competition Status of Integrated Circuit Industry in China, 2013-2014

4.1 Analysis of Competition Status

4.1.1 Barriers to Entry

4.1.2 Barriers to Exit

4.1.3 Access Condition

4.1.4 Preferential Tax Policies

4.2 Competition Structure of the Industry

4.2.1 Upstream Suppliers

4.2.2 Downstream Customers

4.2.3 Inside Competition

4.2.4 Threatens to New Entrants

4.2.5 Substitutes

4.3 Development Characteristics of Integrated Circuit Industry in China

4.3.1 Capital and Technology Intensive Industries

4.3.2 Close Relation with Business Cycle

4.3.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) as Major Production Mode



5 Industry Chain of Integrated Circuits in China, 2013-2014

5.1 Introduction of Industry Chain

5.1.1 Constitution

5.1.2 Characteristics

5.2 Upstream of Integrated Circuit Industry

5.2.1 Polysilicon Industry

5.2.2 Manufacturing Industry of Electronic Production Equipment

5.3 Downstream of Integrated Circuit Industry

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 Computer Manufacturing Industry

5.3.3 Manufacturing Industry of Communication Equipment

5.3.4 Manufacturing Industry of Home Theater



6 Analysis of Sub-industries of Integrated Circuits in China, 2009-2014

6.1 IC Design Industry

6.1.1 Operation Status

6.1.2 Development Trend

6.2 IC Manufacturing Industry

6.2.1 Operation Status

6.2.2 Development Trend

6.3 IC Assembly and Test Industry

6.3.1 Operation Status

6.3.2 Development Trend



7 Analysis of Import and Export of Integrated Circuit Industry in China, 2011-2013

7.1 Import

7.1.1 Import Overview

7.1.2 Import Structure

7.1.3 Major Sources of Imports

7.2 Export

7.1.1 Export Overview

7.1.2 Export Structure

7.1.3 Major Export Destinations



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8 Major Manufacturers of Integrated Circuit Industry in China, 2013-2014

8.1 Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation

8.2 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

8.3 Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

8.4 Nantong Fujitsu Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

8.5 Hangzhou Silan Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

8.6 Jilin Sino-Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

8.7 Tianshui Hua Tian Technology Co., Ltd.

8.8 Shanghai Belling Co., Ltd.

8.9 Beijing Fuxing Xiaocheng Electronic Technology Stock Co., Ltd.

8.10 Shenzhen Danbond Technology Co., Ltd.

8.11 Ingenic Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

8.12 ZheJiang East Crystal Electronic Co., Ltd.

8.13 Hubei Tech Semiconductors Co., Ltd.

8.14 Netac Technology Co., Ltd.

8.15 Jiangsu Dongguang Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.

8.16 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co., Ltd.

8.17 Tongfang Guoxin Electronics Co., Ltd.

8.18 Wuhan P&S Information Technology Co., Ltd.



9 Prospect of Integrated Circuit Industry in China, 2014-2018

9.1 Factors Influencing Development

9.1.1 Macro Economy

9.1.2 Government Policies

9.1.3 Market Factors

9.2 Prediction of Development Trend

9.2.1 Supply Prediction

9.2.2 Demand Prediction

9.2.3 Prediction of Development Characteristics

9.3 Advice on Investment and Development

9.3.1 Discussion about Investment Opportunities

9.3.2 Development Recommendations



Chart China\'s GDP, 2009-2013

Chart Key Policies of Integrated Circuit Industry in China, 2011-2014

Chart Monthly Productivity Per Capita of Integrated Circuit Industry in China, 2009-2013

Chart Total Production Value of Integrated Circuit Industry in China, 2009-2013

Chart Production Volume of Integrated Circuits in China, 2009-2013

Chart Production Volume of Integrated Circuits in China, 2009-2013

Chart Product Structure of Integrated Circuit Market in China, 2013

Chart Market Size of Integrated Circuits in China, 2009-2013

Chart Import Volume and Value of Integrated Circuits in China, 2009-2013

Chart Import Volume and Value of Integrated Circuits in China, 2009-2013

Chart Sales Revenue of Manufacturing Industry of Electronic Production Equipment in China, 2009-2013

Chart Sales Revenue of Computer Manufacturing Industry in China, 2009-2013

Chart Sales Revenue of Manufacturing Industry of Communication Apparatus in China, 2009-2013

Chart Sales Revenue of Manufacturing Industry of Home Theater in China, 2009-2013

Chart Proportion of Sales Revenue of IC Design Industry in Domestic Integrated Circuit Industry, 2009-2013

Chart Sales Revenue of Domestic IC Manufacturing Industry, 2009-2013

Chart Sales Revenue of Domestic IC Assembly and Test Industry, 2009-2013

Chart Production Volume of Integrated Circuits by Region, 2013

Chart Prediction of Production Volume of Integrated Circuits in China, 2014-2018

Chart Prediction of Market Size of Integrated Circuits in China, 2014-2018



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