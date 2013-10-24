China International Futures Exchange (CHIFEX) Recognized as One of Asia's Leading Commodity Exchanges

Shanghai, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- China International Futures Exchange (CHIFEX), accepted a national “best practices” award from Investment News. Selected based upon a series of interviews and questionnaires, the award recognizes CHIFEX – China International Futures Exchange as an industry innovator for their overall use of technology.



Tom Liu – Chairman and CEO at China International Futures Exchange (CHIFEX) says, “It’s always an honor to be recognized on aninternational level, but this award is particularly important as we have been working hard over the past few years to ensure our traders are getting the absolute best, custom service at all levels.”



Upon accepting the award, Liu traveled to Chicago to participate in a best practices conference and workshop, educating top advisors across from US and Asia.



According to Liu, the decisions at China International Futures Exchange (CHIFEX) are driven by the vision to “do whatever we can to help our traders succeed.” He stated, “It would be easy to simply use the blunt tool of financial software that most exchanges use to generate financial instruments, but our evaluations show us that canned instruments are neither accurate nor relevant. So instead, we have taken the best aspects of a variety of technologies to develop a completely unique financial tradingtechnology that delivers customized service of the highest quality.”



Another part of their strategy involved the hiring of top, youthful talent with strong backgrounds and education in mathematics and information technology.



This is the first year Investment News has offered their award to China International Futures Exchange. (CHIFEX).



About China International Futures Exchange (CHIFEX)

China International Futures Exchange (CHIFEX) founded on February 22th, 1996, is one of the main futures exchanges in the Asia and it offers a wide range of futures products including precious metals products (Gold, Silver, Copper etc.). Alternatively it offers other commodity products for trading such as energy products (Heating Oil, Crude Oil WTI, Gasoline RBOB, Natural Gas, Crude Oil Brent, Ethanol), grains (Wheat, Corn, Soybeans, Oats etc.), softs (Cotton, Orange Juice, Coffee, Sugar, Lumber, Cocoa), currencies (US Dollar, HK Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc, Australian Dollar, Mexican Peso, New Zealand Dollar, Japanese Yen, Chinese Yuan).



For more information visit http://www.chifex.org



For Media Contact:

Company name: CHIFEX

Address: Shanghai World Financial Center

100 Century Avenue

Shanghai China

Phone: +861056955744

Email: info@chifex.org

Website: CHIFEX.ORG