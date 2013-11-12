China Interventional Cardiovascular Device Industry Report, 2013 - 2015 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- With the accelerated aging, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in China increased year by year. According to statistics of National Health and Family Planning Commission of the People’s Republic of China, in 2012 cardiovascular disease deaths in China reached 3.5 million. The fast growing number of heart patients stimulated rapid growth in Chinese demand for interventional cardiac operation and coronary stent.



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China's PCI (percutaneous coronary intervention) surgeries increased from 25,000 cases in 2002 to about 531,000 cases in 2012; the number of coronary stent implantation rose from 40,000 units in 2002 to approximately 640,000 units in 2012. In 2007-2012 China's cardiovascular stent market size grew at an AAGR of 20.3%.



In China, interventional cardiovascular devices are dominated by cardiovascular stent. Currently, the top three companies in China's coronary stent market are respectively MicroPort, Lepu Medical and JW Medical; while supporting auxiliary devices such as catheter and guide wire feature low localization rate, mainly dependent on imports. In 2012, Chinese enterprises accounted for 66.8% of Chinese interventional cardiovascular device market share, followed by foreign counterparts with 33.2%.



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Interventional cardiovascular device is a sunrise industry, there lies strong clinical demand for safer and more effective interventional products, and thus the world's major manufacturers have invested heavily in research and development of new products. Bioabsorbable everolimus-eluting stent (BVS) has become the focus of attention. Abbott in September 2012 launched the world's first A bioabsorbable everolimus-eluting coronary stent system (ABSORB), expected to bring a revolutionary change in coronary artery disease (CAD) treatment; MicroPort's third-generation completely biodegradable drug-eluting stent Firehawk has completed clinical trials in China; Lepu Medical's completely biodegradable drug-eluting stent is also in active research and development.



1. Overview of Interventional Cardiovascular Device Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Product Types and Applications

1.3 Industry Chain



2. Status Quo of China Interventional Cardiovascular Device Industry

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Demand

2.3 Import and Export

2.4 Competition Pattern

2.5 Profit



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6. Chinese Companies

6.1 MicroPort

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Operation

6.1.3 Revenue Structure

6.1.4 Gross Margin

6.1.5 R&D and Investment

6.1.6 Interventional Cardiovascular Device Business



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