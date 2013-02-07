New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "China Kanghui Holdings (KH) - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- China Kanghui Holdings (China Kanghui) is a holding company. It develops, manufactures and markets orthopedic implants in China. The company's product portfolio consist of around 36 product series of orthopedic implants and related instruments for spine and trauma indications. Its trauma products include nails, plates and screws, cranial maxillo facial plate and screw systems, which are used in the surgical treatment of bone fractures. The spine products include screws, meshes, inter body cages and fixation systems, which are used in the surgical treatment of spine disorders. It markets under through two brands, namely, Kanghui and Libeier across Asia, Europe, Africa, South America and Australia. The company operates through Changzhou Kanghui Medical Innovation Co., Ltd. China Kanghui is headquartered in Changzhou, Jiangsu, China.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The company streamlines its research efforts with corporate development activities with an intend to expand product portfolio as recently it invested $ 4m in Consensus Orthopedics.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the China Kanghui Holdings portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- American Medical Systems Holdings, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Bacterin International Holdings, Inc. (BONE) - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Bio-AMD Holdings Limited - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Beckman Coulter, Inc. - Product Pipeline Analysis
- Product Pipeline in Medical Equipment Market - Robust Pipeline Strengthening the In-Vitro Diagnostics and Cardiovascular Devices Market
- American Medical Systems Holdings, Inc. - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review
- Gastrointestinal Endoscopes - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2017
- Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd - Product Pipeline Analysis