China Leather Shoes Industry Report 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- The production of leather shoes in China still concentrates in Fujian, Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces, the combined output of which accounted for 69.62% of China’s total in 2013. As a result of the growing wages and decreasing labor resources, leather shoes enterprises in the three provinces are encountered with higher operation pressure. In the meanwhile, some leather shoes producers are transferring their production bases to West and Central China where feature abundant labor resources and lower pay.



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Along with the ceaseless improvement and development of e-commerce, China online shopping industry has long been maintaining booming development. In 2013, the market size of China online shopping industry soared by 40% year-on-year to roughly RMB1.82424 trillion. Many leading leather shoes enterprises including Belle, Aokang, Red Dragonfly, Yearcon and Mulinsen have jumped on e-commerce business by opening up flagship stores or franchised stores through the platform of Tmall, JD and other well-known B2C websites.



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Export



Anti-dumping investigations launched by many countries on made-in-China leather shoes are very frequent for a long time, which forces Chinese industrial players to bear higher import tariff and anti-dumping duty. In Nov.2012, Zhejiang Aokang Shoes won a lawsuit in an anti-dumping case, which cheered up Chinese leather shoes makers’ export confidence to some extent. According to the estimate, the export volume of made-in-China leather shoes will realize slight growth in upcoming two years.



Industrial Cluster



The production of leather shoes in China still concentrates in Fujian, Zhejiang and Guangdong provinces, the combined output of which accounted for 69.62% of China’s total in 2013. As a result of the growing wages and decreasing labor resources, leather shoes enterprises in the three provinces are encountered with higher operation pressure. In the meanwhile, some leather shoes producers are transferring their production bases to West and Central China where feature abundant labor resources and lower pay.



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Table of Content



1. Leather Shoes Industry

1.1 Overview of Leather Shoes

1.1.1 Definition

1.1.2 Dermal Mark

1.1.3 Gross Margin



2. China Leather Shoes Market

2.1 Output

2.2 Consumption

2.2.1 Total Consumption



3. Regional Market

3.1 Regional Pattern

3.2 Development in Fujian

3.3 Development in Zhejiang



4. Marketing Channel

4.1 Product Price

4.2 Brand Strategy

4.3 Marketing Channel



5. Leather Market

5.1 Classification of Leather

5.2 Industry Status



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6. Key Enterprises

6.1 Belle International Holdings Limited

6.1.1 Profile

6.1.2 Business Performance



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