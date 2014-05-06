China LED Light Company Brings Complete Range of LED Lighting Solutions to Help Save Energy & Reduce the Energy Bill

Guangdong, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Save Energy is a global mantra today, and one of the effective ways to reduce energy consumption could be to adopt LED lights. LED lights are available in a wide variety of designs and help save a significant amount of energy, wherever these are installed. Keeping the energy saving needs in concern, China based Pealriver Lighting Electric Company is now introducing a wide variety of LED lighting solutions for both residential and commercial projects. Moreover, they have products even for the lighting of streets and parking lots.



They have brought LED bulb light that can help a household save energy and thus save some money as well. Today, people are recommended to replace traditional bulbs with LED bulbs, because incandescent bulbs often consume lots of energy and add to the energy bills of an average household. Pealriver Lighting brings a variety of LED bulbs that can meet the lighting requirements of a household in a perfect manner. These bulbs are available in dimmable and non-dimmable versions and can be suitable for different types of lighting applications at homes.



The company spokesperson maintains that they have introduced the new LED ceiling light which is far superior to traditional LED lights when it comes to dissipation of energy and the air convection. Made of high quality thermal conductive material, these ceiling lights are durable and keep functioning for years without any problem. The company has a series of LED ceiling lights that can help meet lighting requirements in different types of buildings with a variety of ceiling designs and styles.



According to the spokesperson, their LED panel light is remarkable from an energy saving point of view. In comparison to halogen lights, these panel lights can help save up to 80% of energy, and which can be an ideal solution for lighting an outdoor area for organizing an event. Available at wholesale prices, Pealriver Lighting has a large variety of panels that come with improved lifespan and can be suitable to ensure the much-needed brightness while reducing the consumption of energy.



People who are more concerned about the global energy scenario should adopt LED lights and can procure them at wholesale prices from http://www.pealriver.com.



About Pealriver Lighting Electric Co. Ltd

Pealriver Lighting Electric Company is the LED lighting fixture manufacturer and wholesaler based out of China. The company provides a wide range of LED bulbs, LED down lights, LED panel lights, LED ceiling lights, LED street lights, LED flood lights at competitive prices.



For Media Enquiry:

Company: Pealriver lighting electric Co., Ltd

Email: info@pealriver.com

Website: http://www.pealriver.com