China LED Light Company Brings Revolutionary LED Lights for Innovative Applications

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Newlight LED Limited is a market leader when it comes to offering a wide array of innovative LED designs. The company brings new LED lighting products from time to time that can be used in various applications, from illuminating a built space to serving the purpose of an advertising solution. They are a leading LED strip distributor and supply a wide range of LED lights to the global customers.



The company is appreciated globally for its ground breaking technology and futuristic LED products that help save energy and are eco-friendly too. Their China LED Module is especially popular among customers for its advanced capabilities. These modules are used in advertising solutions for displaying ads in a beautiful and attractive manner. Equipped with LED lighting control systems, these modules could also be used for showcasing video effects during entertainment shows. There are several exceptional features that make these modules a desirable option of self-displaying images.



Newlight LED offers a range of new technology LED solutions that can meet the unique needs of the customers. They endeavor to diversify the use of LED lights and aim at extending its use in different fields and sectors. Since LED lights are considered as a green energy solution, its use in more and more areas will help improve the global energy scenario and will also better the environmental conditions.



The company has introduced dimmable led downlight products that are remarkable for their energy-saving features. These are powerful and compact LED lights that are energy efficient and their dynamic color tuning make them a desirable lighting solution for various applications. These lights appropriately meet the requirements of a directional light, and provide ambient lighting in a uniform manner.



All LED lights offered by the company have amazing energy saving potentials and are made of high quality semi-conductors. They have come up with a wide array of products to meet the lighting requirements of residential, commercial and all other types of built space. One can learn more about their LED lights by visiting the website http://www.newlight-led.com .



About Newlight LED Limited

Established in 2009, Newlight LED Limited is a LED light professional supplier in Shenzhen, China. The company supplies a wide array of LED products, including LED strip light, LED module, LED downlight, LED wall washer, which are widely used in decoration and illumination. They have a rich experience in the LED light field and believe in providing customized products and services to help customers succeed. At present, they export 90% of products to Europe, North America and some other countries across the world.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 86+13147063530

Email: ray@newlight-led.com

Website: http://www.newlight-led.com