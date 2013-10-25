China Location-Based Service (LBS) Market 2012 - 2016: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Research Report Available Online by ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- Location-based Service (LBS) market in China to grow at a CAGR of 25.93 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of mobile broadband. The LBS market in China has also been witnessing the growing use of mobile LBS. However, the increasing concern over privacy of the users could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Location-based Service (LBS) Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on China; it also covers the LBS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are AutoNavi Holdings Ltd., NavInfo Co. Ltd., Digu.com, Jiepang Api, Qieke.com, and Kaikai.com.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bafang, Baidu Inc., Guantu, Maopao Community, NetEase Inc., PDAger Technology, Sifang, Sina Corp., Telenav Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Tiros Technology, VLD, and Weibo.com.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



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TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary



2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings



3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology



4. List of Abbreviations



5. Introduction



6. Technical Specification

6.1 Concept of Location-based Service

6.2 Basic Components of LBS

6.3 Functioning of LBS

6.4 Positioning Technologies used in LBS

GPS-based Positioning Technology

A-GPS or Hybrid Technology

Cell-ID Technology

Angle of Arrival

Time of Arrival

Wi-Fi

Comparison among LBS Positioning Technologies



7. Market Landscape

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Five Forces Analysis



8. Market Segmentation

8.1 LBS Market in China By Market Segmentation 212-216

8.2 LBS Map Market in China 212-216

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Mobile LBS Market in China 212-216

8.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 LBS Service Market 212-216

8.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

8.5 Automotive LBS Service Market in China 212-216

8.5.1 Market Size and Forecast



9. Subscribers

9.1 Mobile Subscribers in China 212-216

9.2 3G Subscribers in China

9.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.3 Registered Location-based Subscribers in China

9.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

9.4 Active Location-based Subscribers in China

9.4.1 Market Size and Forecast



Related Reports -



Global Indoor LBS Market 2012-2016



Click Here To Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-indoor-lbs-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Indoor Location-based Service (LBS) market to grow at a CAGR of 40.05 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of local area networks. The Global Indoor LBS market has also been witnessing the increasing deployment of indoor LBS solutions in universities. However, the low-level accuracy of search and navigation information could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Indoor Location-based Service (LBS) Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Indoor LBS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Global Location Based Services (LBS) Market 2012-2016



Click Here For Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-location-based-services-lbs-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Location-based Service (LBS) market to grow at a CAGR of 35.25 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing adoption of GPS-enabled devices. The Global LBS market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of LBS across various industries. However, the increasing concern associated with personal data privacy could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Location-based Service (LBS) Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global LBS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Understanding Location-based Services (LBS), Technology, and the LBS Ecosystem



Click Here For Download Detail Report - http://www.researchmoz.us/understanding-location-based-services-lbs-technology-and-the-lbs-ecosystem-report.html



This provides the reader with a complete understanding of location-based services (LBS) technology, applications, and the LBS ecosystem. It is a must read for anyone who wants to identify opportunities within LBS and better understand how to integrate their products/services with location.



This is provided in PowerPoint (PPT) format with multimedia environment including instructor "voice-over" discussion conveying the material.



In addition, every purchaser of this product will receive a complimentary copy ofThe Definitive Guide to Mobile Positioning and Location Management



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