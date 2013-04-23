China Low and Medium-Voltage Inverter Industry Growth Report 2012 - 2015 - MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- An inverter is a device which makes motors operate at variable speed to save energy. Customarily, an inverter with a voltage of below 3 kV is known as a low and medium-voltage inverter. As the demand for energy saving and environmental protection increases and the equipment upgrading speeds up, China’s low and medium-voltage inverter industry has presented steady growth, and the market size has risen by 8.79% year-on-year to RMB23.63 billion in 2012, of which low-voltage inverters accounted for over 86%.



In China, low and medium-voltage inverter manufacturers are mainly concentrated in Yangtze River Delta and Pearl River Delta. In 2011, more than 76% share of Chinese low and medium-voltage inverter market was occupied by foreign companies, especially Siemens, ABB and Yaskawa were still the market leaders. In the next five years, the situation will remain unchanged.



Compared with foreign brands, Chinese local low and medium-voltage inverter brands take lower market share. In 2011, two major Chinese players INVT and Inovance Technology held the total market share of about 4.5%. As China attaches more importance to energy saving and environmental protection, major companies have increased their investment in the inverter industry, actively expanded capacity, and improved industrial chain.



INVT has long led the competition in Chinese low and medium-voltage inverter market. INVT began to get involved in high-voltage inverters in 2008, went public successfully in 2010, and expanded its annual capacity of low and medium-voltage inverters to 281,500 sets in 2012. INVT explored the business in elevators, explosion-proof inverters, rail traffic-use inverters and servo systems. In 2011, it acquired Shanghai Kinway Technologies to accelerate the development of the servo system business.



In 2012, the world’s PLT output hit 67.6 million, with the popularity rate of aluminum wheel as high as 66%. The estimate suggests that the world’s PLT output in 2013 will register 68.9 million with the penetration rate of aluminum wheel soaring to 67%. In 2012, OEM aluminum wheel shipment approximated 185 million, and the shipment of AM aluminum wheel reached 21 million pcs. In 2012, the world’s aluminum wheel market scale approached around USD12.9 billion, while the targeted figure in 2013 will increase to USD13.7 billion.



At the end of 2012, China’s aluminum wheel capacity approached 180 million pcs, while the sales volume surpassed 120 million pcs, with the capacity utilization above 70%. In particular, some 45 million pcs were sold in domestic market, while the rest 75 million ones were exported to overseas markets.



China household textile industry only has a history of 10 years. From January to November of 2012, 1,831 Chinese household textile enterprises with the annual sales revenue of over RMB20 million achieved the total industrial output value of RMB226.4 billion, showing a year-on-year increase of 14%. In 2012, China household textile industry had the following features:



The domestic market became an important factor for driving the growth of output and sales volume. In the first half of 2012, the domestic output value of the household textile enterprises with the annual sales revenue of over RMB20 million grew by 20.2% year on year. However, the export delivery value only increased by 1.3%. The domestic sales growth rate was much higher than the export growth rate.



