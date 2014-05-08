China Lubricant Additives Markets : Researchmoz

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Lubricant Additives Markets in China " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2014 -- China's demand for lubricant additives has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table of Content
I. INTRODUCTION
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Output
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
III. SEALANTS INDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS
Sealants Industry Structure
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Sealants Industry Capacity
Major Producer Facility Locations, Output and Capacity
Market Share of Key Producers
Labor Costs
Potential Entrants
Major End-Users
Major Distributors
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
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IV. SEALANTS PRODUCTION AND DEMAND
Overview
Demand of Sealants by Region
Sealants Raw Materials Supply
Synthetic Materials
Additives
Fillers
Sealants Production and Demand
Bituminous
Synthetic Sealants
Synthetic Rubber
Acrylic
Polyurethane
Polysulfide
Silicones
Other Synthetic Sealants
Sealants Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
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