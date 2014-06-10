China M2B Platform Now Offers 100% Quality Export Manufacturers Products to Global Buyers

Shenzhen, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- For any retail business owners, it's important to provide their customers with high quality products. This helps in building a reputation and relationship with customers so that they can do business with the retailer or with an e-commerce shop again and again. But a retailer can provide good quality products only when it can procure quality products from wholesalers or manufacturers. Now, retailers across the globe can take help of a Manufacture to Business (M2B) platform to Buy From China. Ciqem is the M2B platform that provides goods from Quality Export Manufacturers in China.



Ciqem has been created as a trust-building platform between the Chinese suppliers and buyers from all across the world. They offer a wide variety of products that are 100% QEM certified and thus come with a quality guarantee. In China, Quality Export Manufacturers certification is an assurance of quality, as the China Government AQSIQ supervises these manufacturing units and awards the certification after assessing their products on the basis of strict quality parameters.



Ciqem maintains a database of all certified manufacturers in China and have a large variety of products in their portfolio that can help buyers run their business in a hassle-free manner. Moreover, they can win the trust of their respective customers and which will help in their business growth. They have arranged all products under several well-defined categories and each category features thousands of products. Whether someone is looking for consumer electronics, automobiles, beauty products, apparel, computer hardware and software or other products, they have all in their portfolio.



According to the spokesperson of Ciqem, they not only provide best quality products, but they also offer them at reasonable prices. “We offer high quality Wholesale Products from China, which even small retailers, e-commerce companies and startups will find very helpful to run their business in a sustainable manner”, he states. There are around 68000 Chinese manufactures that enjoy the quality certification for their products and offerings. Ciqem also assists manufacturers in China to get certified for their product quality and endeavors to include more and more quality products in their portfolio. One can check all types of products available with them by visiting the website http://www.ciqem.com.



About Ciqem Company

Ciqem is a leading M2B platform in China, which provides quality made in China products from certified quality export China manufacturers. All China manufacturers listed with them are certificated by QEM (Quality Export Manufacturers). Ciqem.com is the largest M2B (Manufacturers to business) online marketplace connecting Chinese suppliers worldwide buyers.



For Media Contact:

Telephone: 86-0755-82772099-8008

Fax Number: 86-0755-82773301

Email: ciqemonline@gmail.com

Website: http://www.ciqem.com