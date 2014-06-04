China- Machine Tools Markets- Industrial Shares, Size, Trend and Analysis Report Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- China's demand for Machine Tools has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



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Table Of Contents



I. Introduction

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary



II. Business Environment

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Sales

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties



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III. Machine Tools Industry Assessments

Machine Tools Industry Overview

Industry Structure and Composition

Market Size

Market Growth Drivers

Labor Costs

Major Producer Facility Locations and Sales

Market Share of Key Producers

Potential Entrants

Major Foreign Investments

Technology Development



IV. Machine Tools Sales Volumes and Forecasts

Overview

Machine Tools Sales Volumes and Forecasts (mil Yuan)

Broaching Machine

Drill Press

Gear Shaper

Hobbing Machine

Hone

Lathe

Screw Machines

Milling Machine

Shear

Shaper

Saws

Planer

Grinding Machines

Machine Tools Imports and Exports

Pricing Trends



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V. Machine Tools Market Outlook

Machine Tools Markets Outlook Overview

Metal Product Market

Metal Product Market Outlook

Machine Tools Demand in Metal Product Market

Manufacturing Equipment Market

Manufacturing Equipment Market Outlook

Machine Tools Demand in Manufacturing Equipment Market

Electronics Market

Electronics Market Outlook

Machine Tools Demand in Electronics Market

Automobile Market

Automobile Market Outlook

Machine Tools Demand in Automobile Market

Machine Tools Demand by Region



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