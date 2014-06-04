China- Machine Tools Markets- Industrial Shares, Size, Trend and Analysis Report Available at MarketResearchReports.Biz

New Market Research Report Added in MarketResearchReports.Biz Reports Database: Machine Tools Markets In China
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- China's demand for Machine Tools has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next five years, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2003, 2008 and 2013) and long-term forecasts through 2018 and 2023 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.
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Table Of Contents
I. Introduction
Report Scope and Methodology
Executive Summary
II. Business Environment
Economic Outlook
Key Economic Indicators
Industrial Sales
Population and Labor
Foreign Investment
Foreign Trade
Financial and Tax Regulations
Banking System and Regulations
Foreign Exchange
Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties
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III. Machine Tools Industry Assessments
Machine Tools Industry Overview
Industry Structure and Composition
Market Size
Market Growth Drivers
Labor Costs
Major Producer Facility Locations and Sales
Market Share of Key Producers
Potential Entrants
Major Foreign Investments
Technology Development
IV. Machine Tools Sales Volumes and Forecasts
Overview
Machine Tools Sales Volumes and Forecasts (mil Yuan)
Broaching Machine
Drill Press
Gear Shaper
Hobbing Machine
Hone
Lathe
Screw Machines
Milling Machine
Shear
Shaper
Saws
Planer
Grinding Machines
Machine Tools Imports and Exports
Pricing Trends
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V. Machine Tools Market Outlook
Machine Tools Markets Outlook Overview
Metal Product Market
Metal Product Market Outlook
Machine Tools Demand in Metal Product Market
Manufacturing Equipment Market
Manufacturing Equipment Market Outlook
Machine Tools Demand in Manufacturing Equipment Market
Electronics Market
Electronics Market Outlook
Machine Tools Demand in Electronics Market
Automobile Market
Automobile Market Outlook
Machine Tools Demand in Automobile Market
Machine Tools Demand by Region
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