The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in China Medical Device Market: MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Medtronic plc, Boston Scientific Corporation and others.



A medical device refers to any instrument or machine, which is required to be used for the treatment, cure, prevention or diagnosis of different kinds of diseases. The main purpose of the medical devices is to help the healthcare professionals in improving the way they diagnose patients, in helping patients overcome sickness or diseases, or in improving the patient's quality of life.



Medical devices are categorized into three classes based on the risk level of the device from low to high: Class I (low-risk devices), class II (intermediate-risk devices), and Class III (high-risk devices). The main applications of medical devices include orthopedics, minimally invasive, cardiology, ophthalmology, wound care, patient monitoring, audiology, respiratory-anesthesia, uro-gynecology, neurology, aesthetics, robotics-navigation and others.



Medical devices market can be segmented on the basis of product (Consumables, Diagnostic Imaging, Dental Products, Orthopaedics & Prosthetics, Patient Aids, In-Vitro Diagnostics, and Other Medical Devices); and Sales Channel (Hospitals, and Retail Sales Channel).



China medical devices market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2015-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The medical devices market is expected to increase due to growing geriatric population, rising affordability, escalating prevalence of diseases & disorders, rapid urbanization, increasing healthcare spending, increasing penetration of Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) procedures, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost involved, stringent government regulations, complicated reimbursement policies, etc.



