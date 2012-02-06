China Medical Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CMED) Investor Lawsuit Deadline on Feb 17 Coming Up

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2012 -- A deadline is coming up on February 17, 2012in the lawsuit filed for investor of NASDAQ:CMED between November 26, 2007 and December 12, 2011, should get active before the Deadline.



Investors who purchased shares of China Medical Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (NASDAQ:CMED) between November 26, 2007 and December 12, 2011, have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: February 17, 2012. NASDAQ: CMED stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges on behalf of all persons who purchased American Depository Shares ("ADS") of China Medical Technologies, Inc. between November 26, 2007 and December 12, 2011, that China Medical Technologies, Inc and certain of its directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5



On December 6, 2011, Glaucus Research Group issued a report about China Medical Technologies alleging that it has defrauded investors.



Following the report shares of China Medical Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (Public, NASDAQ:CMED) dropped from $3.38 on Monday to $2.55 on Tuesday, December 6.



The next day December 7, China Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq:CMED) responded to the allegations raised in a research report by Glaucus Research Group. China Medical Technologies said that the allegations set forth in the Glaucus Research report concern matters which have long been disclosed in China Medical Technologies’ annual reports and press releases, misrepresent the information they present and attribute motives to management that are based on innuendo and fail to take into account business and commercial considerations relevant to the matters discussed in the Report. China Medical Technologies said it denies the allegations entirely.



NASDAQ: CMED shares closed on December 7 at $3.25 per share and fell during December 16, 2011 to as low as $2.36 per share.



