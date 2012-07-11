China Medical Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (PINK:CMEDY) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/11/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in China Medical Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (PINK:CMEDY) shares over potential securities laws violations by certain officers and directors at China Medical Technologies, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements was announced.



Investors who purchased a large amount of shares of China Medical Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (PINK:CMEDY), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of China Medical Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (PINK:CMEDY) concerning whether the company, certain of its officers and directors, or others have possibly violated federal securities laws. Specifically, the investigation concerns whether certain statements about China Medical Technologies’ business, its prospects and its operations were potentially materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China Medical Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (PINK:CMEDY) reported that its Total Revenue rose from $723.07million for the 12months period ending on March 31, 2010 to $842.37million for the 12months period ending on March 31, 2011 and its Net Loss of $69.58million for the 12months period ending on March 31, 2010 turned into a Net Income of $82.62million for the 12months period ending on March 31, 2011.



Shares of China Medical Technologies, Inc. (ADR) (PINK:CMEDY) rose from $1.43 per share in March 2012 to as high as $12.00 per share on June 27, 2012.



Then on June 29, 2012, trading of China Medical Technologies Inc. (OTC: CMEDY) was temporarily suspended by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC said that it appears there is a lack of current and accurate information concerning the securities of China Medical Technologies, Inc and therefore the SEC suspended tradin for the period from on June 29, 2012 through on July 13, 2012.



